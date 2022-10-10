Whether from St. Louis or Arizona, it wasn’t a great weekend for the Cardinals. Philadelphia teams, the Phillies and the Eagles, took them down.

The Phillies swept St. Louis and now have David Murphy not only anticipating a home playoff game, but also liking the team’s chances, even against the mighty world champion Atlanta Braves.

The Eagles, meanwhile, were able to rely on the leg of their new kicker, Cameron Dicker, plus the all the other team elements working so well, to claim victory over Arizona, even if it got a little close for comfort in the second half.

Noting the excellence of the Union as well, Marcus Hayes argues that the weekend’s successes add up to a Monday to remember for all Philly sports fans.

The Eagles ran their record to a perfect 5-0 in the desert, but it turns out the outcome came down to a battle of two replacement kickers. Cameron Dicker of the Eagles made his field goal in the closing minutes. Matt Ammendola of the Cardinals missed his and the Eagles survived, 20-17.

Cam was indeed the man of the hour, as his easy to remember moniker of “Dicker the kicker” was omnipresent after the game.

But even if the newest Eagle hero was celebrated, that didn’t mean at all that their respected veteran was forgotten. Far from it.

Next: The Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday night at 8:30 (NBC10).

The Phillies are coming home. To play in a postseason game. For real. They will host the Atlanta Braves on Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series — and Game 4, if necessary, on Saturday. It will mark the return of postseason baseball to Philadelphia after 4,025 days. But first, before the Phillies touch down from what will have been a 17-day, five-city odyssey, they must play two games in Atlanta. And say this for a best-of-five series against the defending World Series champs: There won’t be any surprises. Here are five subplots to watch once the series gets underway.

Here is everything you need to know about the Braves.

Bryce Harper’s refuse-to-lose mantra is setting a tone for the Phillies.

Next: The Phillies open their National League Division Series at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in Atlanta against the Braves.

The 76ers will play their third preseason game on Monday night in Cleveland, and they’re likely to be a little more locked-in. In the first two games, they rested some starters and played mostly reserves.

“You know, preseason really doesn’t count, but opening night is right around the corner,” Danuel House said of the Sixers’ first game that does count on Oct. 18 against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. “You just want to gear up and be ready for opening night.”

Backup center Montrezl Harrell missed Sunday’s practice with an intercostal muscle strain in his ribs.

A source says the Sixers have waived guard Trevelin Queen.

Next: The Sixers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday at 7 p.m. (NBA TV).

The Flyers welcomed a familiar face on Sunday, as Sean Couturier progressed to shooting at practice after being sidelined since Sept. 19.

Couturier, who is still working his way back from a back injury, will miss the start of the season but seems to progressing faster than expected. Last season, Couturier missed 53 games after undergoing back surgery in February.

Next: The Flyers host the New Jersey Devils in the season opener Thursday at 7 p.m. (Hulu).

Pictured above are all the goal scorers in the Union’s 4-0 win over Toronto FC that clinched the Eastern Conference title ahead of the playoffs. It was definitely Dániel Gazdag’s day, as he scored his second career hat trick.

Now the Union have a bye week to prepare for their opening playoff game. Manager Jim Curtin had a lot to say about how the team bounced back from last week’s debacle at Charlotte to win by the same score with which they’d lost. It was a redemption for the squad and a morale booster ahead of the postseason.

The Union’s playoff schedule is also set.

On this date

In 1905, the Philadelphia Athletics, under the guidance of longtime manager Connie Mack, claimed their only win of the World Series against the New York Giants with a 3-0 victory. The Giants won the other four games of the five-game series. It was the first World Series played with the best-of-seven format still used today.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, David Murphy, Keith Pompey, Marcus Hayes, Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Giana Han, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Ed Barkowitz.