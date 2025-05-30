Bryce speaks | Sports Daily Newsletter

Bryce Harper’s elbow is bruised and swollen, but it looks like the Phillies first baseman will be OK. Harper sat out the doubleheader Thursday against the Braves, but “he’s doing better,” manager Rob Thomson says.

Atlanta’s Spencer Strider drilled Harper in the elbow with a fastball on Tuesday, but before that, our Scott Lauber got a chance to chase down what he calls his “white whale” — a sit-down with the Phillies slugger. You can watch the interview here.

Advertisement

They talked at length about a number of topics, including Harper’s dedication to healthy eating (who knew he baked bread?), wearing opposing teams’ colors on his cleats, and much more.

Lauber and Harper also talked about Kyle Schwarber, who is in the last year of his contract. Said Harper: “I don’t see him playing anywhere else.”

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Rafael Marchán made the most of a rare opportunity to start for the Phillies on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader. The catcher started for only the 11th time in 55 games and hit a two-run homer in a 5-4 win over the Braves. He took a pitch off his foot with the bases loaded to force in the decisive run in the eighth inning.

For good measure, Marchán threw out the potential tying run at second base in the ninth inning.

In the nightcap, Zack Wheeler’s scoreless streak ended at 26 innings after he allowed four runs in the fourth inning of a 9-3 loss to the Braves.

Another week, another item checked off Danny Brière’s offseason to-do list.

On Thursday, the Flyers signed one of their four key restricted free agents, Tyson Foerster, to a two-year extension. Now they can move on to negotiating with fellow free agents Cam York, Noah Cates, and Jakob Pelletier.

It was also a good day for another of the Flyers’ young players. See why here.

Meanwhile, in London, Ontario, former Flyers goalie Carter Hart took the stand in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial. Here’s what Hart had to say during his testimony on Thursday.

Several Olympic greats will be at Franklin Field this Saturday and Sunday to compete in Grand Slam Track, the brainchild of legendary sprinter Michael Johnson. Among the biggest names is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who ran in the Penn Relays as a high schooler from New Brunswick, N.J.

She set the world record in the 400-meter hurdles last summer as she won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. “It’s great to be back,” McLaughlin-Levrone says. “There’s so much history here at this track, at the stadium, and it’s really just an honor and an experience to be able to get to run there.”

The first-place Union have been busy as heck in May, but it has been a month they won’t forget. With the team on a 10-game unbeaten streak, sitting first in MLS’s Eastern Conference, and a quarterfinal date in July in the U.S. Open Cup, it’s safe to say even with one match remaining this month, the Union already have beaten May.

Worth a look

What you’re saying about skipping workouts

We asked you: What are your thoughts on players skipping organized team activities? Among your responses:

If you are a marginal player battling for a spot on the roster, your “tush” best be at every practice, every meeting, your face in front of every coach. Be the first one on the field and last one to leave. Ask intelligent questions and most importantly, ”Reach for the stars. They are closer than you think.” — Ronald R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Jonathan Tannenwald, Kerith Gabriel, Isabella DiAmore, Jeff Neiburg, Devin Jackson, and Owen Hewitt.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading. That wraps up another week of Sports Daily. Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Monday. — Jim