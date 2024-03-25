Pencil him in | Sports Daily Newsletter

Today marks the final game of spring training for the Phillies, but the ball club has taken care of a few things already before heading north.

The Phillies traded outfielder Jake Cave to the Colorado Rockies for cash considerations on Sunday, likely bringing the story of the spring to a close (for now). The move means that Johan Rojas has made the big-league club as the Phillies are banking on his incredible speed and elite defense in center field. But Rojas went 4-for-43 (.093) in the playoffs and is 9-for-53 (.170) this spring, so his bat still has a ways to go.

“He’s improving,” manager Rob Thomson said. “For me — as long as he doesn’t get buried — we’re a better team with him on the club. We are. Just because of the defense.”

There’s a legitimate question whether Rojas can hit well enough to stick as an MLB regular, but we’ve seen far more evidence that Cristian Pache can’t, David Murphy writes. Murphy offers three storylines from spring training, and Rojas’ situation is one of them.

One area of concern for the Phillies’ pitching staff: Starter Taijuan Walker will begin the year on the 15-day injured list because of pain in his right shoulder.

The bullpen, at least, is shaping up to be a strength. The Phillies extended reliever Matt Strahm’s contract through 2025 for $7.5 million, with a $7.5 million club option for 2026.

Next: The Phillies play the Tampa Bay Rays today at 12:05 p.m. in the conclusion of their Grapefruit League schedule.

The Sixers were coming off a disheartening win, one when they did everything right but couldn’t get shots to fall. That all changed Sunday in a game that featured a little added motivation as they faced the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time since the blockbuster James Harden trade. Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Tobias Harris got bragging rights against a former teammate who publicly expressed his desire to leave Philly.

Harris set the tone for the Sixers, scoring 24 points in the big win in Los Angeles. “He’s been more healthy and has got some bounce,” coach Nick Nurse says.

Next: The Sixers visit the Sacramento Kings tonight at 10 (NBCSP).

Fresh off a thrilling victory over the Boston Bruins, the Flyers were stopped by a familiar face on Sunday night. Former Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz turned away 32 shots as the Florida Panthers earned a 4-1 win at the Wells Fargo Center.

Winger James van Riemsdyk recently played in his 1,000th career game as a member of the Boston Bruins but says he has “Philly forever in my heart.”

Next: The Flyers visit the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

The shorthanded Union somehow pulled off a 3-1 win at the Portland Timbers on Saturday, the team’s first victory of the MLS season. Is it the most remarkable game in the team’s history? The Union were especially short in the midfield, where Alejandro Bedoya was the only one in the central unit with true defensive chops. Somehow, though, Jim Curtin’s club came out victorious. Jonathan Tannenwald explains how.

Cavan Sullivan, the Union’s 14-year-old phenom, made his debut Sunday for the reserve team and delivered a game-winning assist.

Next: The Union host Minnesota United at 2 p.m. Saturday (Apple TV).

The Eagles’ trade for Kenny Pickett gives them an affordable backup quarterback, at least. Pickett has two years remaining on his rookie contract and will have salary-cap hits around $2 million in each of the next two seasons. But does that mean he was a good pickup? Our writers weigh in with thumbs up or down.

The Eagles also agreed to terms with quarterback Will Grier, who has experience in the system of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.

Worth a look

Cats roar: Villanova downed Virginia in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, advancing to a home quarterfinal against St. Joseph’s. Hawks soar: St. Joe’s did its part by beating California as Chloe Welch and Laura Ziegler scored 19 points apiece. Blowout win: Dawn Staley’s South Carolina squad rolled past North Carolina and into the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. Keeping Kyle: Coach Neptune will need to make some changes to resurrect Villanova, Mike Sielski writes.

On this date

March 25, 1981: The Phillies traded pitcher Bob Walk to the Atlanta Braves for outfielder Gary “Sarge” Matthews. Two years later, Matthews helped the Phillies capture the National League pennant.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, David Murphy, Mike Sielski, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Jackie Spiegel, Josh Tolentino, Mia Messina, and Brooke Ackerman.

