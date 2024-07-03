Fortifying the Phillies | Sports Daily Newsletter

Life is good for the Phillies, owners of baseball’s best record heading toward the Fourth of July. The top four pitchers in their rotation have been lights-out. Their relievers had the fifth-best ERA (3.34) in the majors through Monday. What more could they need?

Scott Lauber has the answer: more help for that bullpen. Several late-inning relievers will be on the market by the July 30 trade deadline, he writes, and the Phillies must acquire one of them.

Advertisement

The reason is simple: The Phillies have their sights set squarely on October, and manager Rob Thomson’s tendency in the last two postseasons was to ride the bullpen — more and more as the team advanced.

There’s no such thing as too many late-inning arms, and Lauber has ideas on some trade candidates who would fit in nicely.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Fourth of July holiday break

Sports Daily is taking a break to observe Independence Day. There will be no newsletter on Thursday or Friday. Sports Daily will return to your inbox on Monday. Have a great Fourth of July!

With Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all shored up, the 76ers have a bona fide big three. But so do a few other teams around the league. So how does this new trio measure up? The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey takes a closer look, using teams like the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks for reference. Pompey’s conclusion? While the Sixers have a few kinks to work out, the three are comparable to any trio in the NBA.

The Utah Jazz will listen to offers for budding star Lauri Markkanen, but the Sixers would be in no position to trade for him even if they were interested, David Murphy writes.

Two 20-year-old Phillies prospects have been selected to play on the National League team for the All-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Arlington, Texas. Shortstop Aidan Miller and center fielder Justin Crawford have been playing like first-round draft picks at single-A Jersey Shore. That’s because they both are.

Recovering from knee surgery, catcher J.T. Realmuto took batting practice with the Phillies at Wrigley Field. The team expects him to return after the All-Star break.

Michael Mercado shined in his first major league start, while Trea Turner blasted two home runs to give the Phillies a series opening win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Next: The Phillies play the Chicago Cubs tonight at 8:05 at Wrigley Field (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.73 ERA) will oppose Chicago lefty Shota Imanaga (7-2, 3.07).

A 17-year-old from London, Ontario, Jett Luchanko is still getting his footing after the Flyers made him the 13th overall pick in the NHL draft last week. Luchanko made his debut at the team’s development camp on Tuesday. “The draft doesn’t change the way that I see things or go about my business,” the forward said. “Just try to work hard every single day, and I think good things come from that.”

Another Flyers draft pick, defenseman Spencer Gill, has a tie to a Broad Street Bully.

Fifth-round pick Noah Powell, who has hearing loss, made a good early impression at Flyers development camp.

The NHL released its 2024-25 schedule. Now we know when Matvei Michkov could make his Flyers debut at the Wells Fargo Center.

The U.S. men’s soccer team crashed out of the Copa América with just one win in three games, the squad’s biggest test before the 2026 World Cup. Many fans are calling for the firing of manager Gregg Berhalter, but will U.S. Soccer’s sporting director pull the plug?

If Matt Crocker is going to make the move, it has to be now, Jonathan Tannenwald writes.

The players had their say on Berhalter after the loss to Uruguay. “He stuck with us through a lot of tough moments,” midfielder Tyler Adams said. “I think we’re going to stick with him as well.”

The Union are having their own struggles these days, and a rival MLS manager had some advice for Jim Curtin.

Next: The Union visit the Chicago Fire on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. (Apple TV).

Worth a look

Pitching in: Jordan Spieth has joined Tiger Woods in backing the Cobbs Creek golf project. Dragon boat: The Drexel women’s varsity eight is competing in the Henley Royal Regatta. Banned: WIP’s Howard Eskin is barred from Citizens Bank Park following an unwanted advance toward an Aramark employee.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who is the only Phillie other than Ryan Howard to win the All-Star Home Run Derby?

Answer: A: Bobby Abreu won the Home Run Derby in 2005. Jerry D. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Paul George

We asked you: Thumbs up or down on the Paul George signing for the Sixers, and why? Among your responses:

Thumbs down. Too old and too injury-prone. Money wasted. — Doug R.

Boy, glad it’s not my money Sixers will continue to be 2nd tier in the East, bring in anther older player who is often injured. A better solution would have been to bring in good supporting role players who could actually play. Look at the Knicks. Look at Indianapolis. Look at Boston. Another reason to ignore the 76ers next year. — Bill M.

I give the Sixers a very conservative thumbs up on the George signing. If he is healthy and can help keep Emblid in the lineup for the long, hard NBA season his acquisition could be worth the price. But keep in mind this is not like acquiring Moses Malone. I think the re-signing of Maxey is more important overall. I sure wish them well, but don’t see this as being enough to surpass the Celtics. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, David Murphy, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, Ben Istvan, Gabriela Carroll, and Ximena Conde.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading. Just a reminder that Sports Daily is taking a holiday break for the next two days. See you in Monday’s newsletter. — Jim