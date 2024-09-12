⚾ The time is now | Sports Daily Newsletter

One game removed from the Phillies’ bench-clearing scuffle with Tampa Bay, one wonders what the fallout might be from a perspective of whether it proved the Phillies are one of the tightest-knit units in baseball heading into a postseason campaign that’s just around the corner.

Sure, a fight can’t fully answer that question, but it can offer insight into the emotions of a team expected to go deep into October. Camaraderie, both on and off the field, has been a big trait of championship teams, and the ones that view their collective as a second family and not as colleagues tend to ride the hardest for each other.

Advertisement

Speaking of that fight, Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta and manager Kevin Cash were absent in last night’s finale after MLB imposed suspensions on both.

Another more obvious strength of baseball teams heading into October? Lights-out pitching. And in the dust cloud of that scuffle, some might say, was the lack of command displayed by starter Ranger Suárez, who has been a lights-out piece of the Phillies staff for the bulk of the season but appears to be coming up small when it matters most. My top pick for you to check out today? Inquirer Phillies reporter Scott Lauber examines where Suárez sits and what more needs to be done.

Definitely happy to be here with you on this Thursday, one that will be a carbon copy of yesterday’s sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

Enjoy. 🌞

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What’s your favorite sport to watch and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

In just his fourth start since being away for a month due to back soreness, Ranger Suárez was a shell of the pitcher who terrorized the plate in the early months of the Phillies campaign. His latest start might have been one of his worst all season, giving up a career-high 12 hits — allowing four runs in the process.

It matters now because with just three weeks remaining in the regular season, one despite a midsummer falter, the Phillies have been mostly dominated; entering the postseason with a dominant one-two-three punch on the mound bodes well for a ball club with serious aspirations. And with just three probable starts remaining for Suárez, Lauber says time is running short for him to rediscover the form that made him an All-Star.

While working back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two weeks last month, Austin Hays had felt run down — exhausted, actually — for days on end. Before he was officially diagnosed with a kidney infection, Hays says the infection — likely caused by something he ate — caused him to struggle staying focused and left him “mentally drained.”

Oh, and slugger Nick Castellanos led the Phillies in completing the sweep of the Rays on Wednesday.

Next: the Phillies open a three-game weekend homestand with the New York Mets tomorrow (6:40 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Saquon Barkley is clearly happy in an Eagles uniform. But the plan to keep him healthy is to limit the number of reps he sees in practice, according to head coach Nick Sirianni when asked about Barkley’s workload in the Birds’ season-opening win against the Packers in Brazil. Sirianni didn’t go deep into the Eagles’ plans for Barkley — who has played just two full seasons since entering the league in 2018 — but this offered some good insight:

“With Saquon having that many touches, we’ll have a plan for that this week in practice where we can take some of the load off him there. Every game is so important in the NFL that it’s hard to say — and when he’s got a hot hand like that, too — to say, ‘Hey, you don’t want to keep giving him the ball.’ [But] you’re trying to win every single game that you play.”

Eagles writer Jeff Neiburg has more on the team’s plan of attack when it comes to Barkley in the backfield.

Meanwhile on defense, Vic Fangio was straightforward once again in describing the outlook for Bryce Huff.

Yeah, it’ll be in the 80s across the Philly region, but hockey time is upon us. In a month the 2024-25 NHL season will commence and just next week the Flyers officially open their training camp. However, today the newest members of the Orange and Black get things started as the Flyers rookie camp begins.

Anticipation is at a high this season in Philly for things to get started as Flyers fans await their first look at Russian sensation Matvei Michkov. Michkov was not expected to land on North American soil for two more years but signed his entry-level contract this summer. He surely is eager to take the ice, as he even skated the morning of his introductory press conference in July.

Before Flyers hockey fully takes to the ice next week, here’s more on what to expect from this young and eager group.

The Eagles went to Brazil and came back with what they were looking for — a win to open the 2024 season. From Saquon Barkley’s breakout debut to a sturdy showing from the revamped offensive line, there were encouraging signs in the team’s 34-29 victory over the Packers. But there was also plenty of room for improvement.

After watching game tape, Jeff McLane gives his “good” and “bad” reports from Week 1, and details what he’s been hearing about some potential personnel developments. Listen here.

Worth a look

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

LAGUO PEGER

Which new Philly athlete did a Los Angeles Times reporter refer to as a “divisive” player on the court? Think you know? Take a guess and click here to see if you’re right.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Jeff Neiburg, Gabriela Carroll, Gus Elvin, EJ Smith, Jackie Spiegel, and Jeff McLane.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading. Jim will be back at the controls for Friday’s newsletter. — Kerith