Rhys’ return | Sports Daily Newsletter

When Rhys Hoskins returns to Philly Monday night, he’ll play his first game at Citizens Bank Park since Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. A torn ACL in 2023 kept him out the entire season, though he was on the doorstep of a return before the Phillies’ NLCS loss.

Nothing that has happened in the first two months of this season would suggest that the Phillies miscalculated in not re-signing Hoskins, but there’s no denying his ending sucked, columnist David Murphy writes. Hoskins’ departure to the Brewers appears to be a win for both sides. His 27 RBIs are tied for third on the team. Milwaukee’s 36-23 record is third in the National League.

But more importantly, Hoskins sees the upcoming series with the Phillies as a chance for “closure.”

The Phillies team and fan base collectively gasped when ace Ranger Suárez was hit near the base of his left thumb during his start on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals. It forced him to leave the game, but manager Rob Thomson says the dominant lefty escaped serious injury.

But if Suárez can’t take the mound on Saturday in London against the Mets, his next scheduled start, where might the Phillies turn? Zack Wheeler could be an option on full rest, but so could Spencer Turnbull, who pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Suárez.

Speaking of pitching, No. 5 starter Taijuan Walker struggled with his command Sunday night as the Phillies dropped their series finale against the Cardinals in extras.

Next: The Phillies continue their homestand, opening a three-game series against the Brewers tonight (6:40 p.m., NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.32 ERA) will face a Brewers pitcher who’s yet to be named.

The Eagles put a huge $255 million investment in Jalen Hurts last offseason. Local star Haason Reddick was traded away, while Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, Howie Roseman’s last two first-round picks, must show they were worth the investment.

We’ve seen Roseman demoted. We’ve seen him reascend, humbled. We’ve seen him win big and crow. We’ve seen him lose big, and eat crow. There’s a lot of things to worry about for a highly strung GM entering a pivotal two-year stretch, columnist Marcus Hayes writes.

It’ll be a matter of days, not weeks, when Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean will be 100% clear for football activity, he told The Inquirer’s EJ Smith at his youth camp on Saturday in Pitman, N.J. After missing all but five games in 2023, a pivotal third season approaches for Dean, where he’ll battle for one of the team’s starting linebacker spots this summer.

In honor of June 2, or 6/2, we paid tribute to recently retired center Jason Kelce, compiling 62 things about him.

Equipped with the No. 16 pick and ample cap space, the 76ers are entering a seminal offseason that could be their most impactful in at least five years. The Sixers have 10 free agents and about $65 million at their disposal, and they are intent to make a big splash and land one of the few big fish available this summer.

How did the Sixers create so much cap space? The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell examined their moves leading up to this offseason that will allow the Sixers to have space for star hunting.

Free agency isn’t just about landing big-named stars. What role players from last season could fit the new-look Sixers roster?

Pride Month began this weekend, but for Flyers associate captain Scott Laughton, it’s not neatly wrapped up in a 30-day month every year. He’s an advocate and an ally every day of the year and uses his platform to make the hockey inclusive for everyone. Over the last three years, Laughton has regularly hosted members of the LGBTQ+ community at games through his Flyers Pride Initiative, established to create a memorable hockey experience and to make every attendee feel welcome and included in the Flyers family. He will always be there for the LGBTQ+ community, he says.

U.S. women’s national team manager Emma Hayes’ tenure got off to a strong start Saturday in a 4-0 win over South Korea. But as the summer’s Olympic roster deadline approaches, Hayes will have some tough decisions to make, especially around players like star striker Alex Morgan and midfielder captain Lindsey Horan.

The Olympics allow just 18 players, plus four alternates who travel in case of injury, on a team’s roster. No other nation has as big of an established player pool to pick from, which could make this USWNT the hardest to make in the program’s venerated history.

Next: The Americans will face South Korea on Tuesday (8 p.m., TNT) in their final game before the Olympic roster filing deadline on July 3.

Worth a look

In Episode 6 of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane delves into the profound consequences Steven Means faced for his 2016 protest against racial injustice. Despite fierce backlash and personal risk, Means stood with Malcolm Jenkins, raising a fist during the national anthem. McLane explores how Means navigated criticism within and outside the Eagles and reflects on whether he believes it was worth it years later. Listen now.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Scott Lauber, Marcus Hayes, EJ Smith, Matt Mullin, Thomas Bassinger, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jeff Griffith, Lochlahn March, and Isabella DiAmore.

