Daddy duty | Sports Daily Newsletter

How the tables have turned for Trea Turner. Not so long ago, he was considered both a drag in the batting lineup and a defensive liability in the field. Some fans were questioning the wisdom of his long-term contract.

Other fans refused to give up on the talented player struggling to fit in and decided a standing ovation for his at-bats would best express their support.

If it was a movie script, the ovations might be criticized for being too unrealistic as a turning point for Turner, but that’s what actually happened.

Now he’s the team’s hottest hitter and definitely a touchstone to get the bats going in games.

With Turner out for paternity leave, the Phillies got shutout against the Padres, 8-0.

Though he will miss a few games, Turner is expected back before the weekend, however, as long as all goes well. Along with giving him congratulations, the Phillies will probably breathe a sigh of relief.

About two weeks ago, Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott was looking at video of one of his games and noticed he was hitting balls off the end of his bat. He was flaring them into left field and cutting them but couldn’t figure out why. He was striking out more, and recorded just one walk over that span. It culminated with an 0-for-12 series against the Brewers last weekend. Stott got back into the batting cage after Saturday’s game and got to work with hitting coach Kevin Long. It didn’t take long to see the results.

Trea Turner, who has a 15-game hitting streak and has hit seven home runs in his last seven games, was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series with the Padres at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (10-6, 3.62 ERA) will start against Padres right-hander Michael Wacha (11-2, 2.85).

“He’s my dawg,” is a phrase often used to describe a close and loyal friend, but for five Eagles players, it’s a true saying in the literal sense that they are bonded from their time spent as Georgia Bulldogs. They’ve only strengthened those ties since, with the older duo of Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean acting as mentors to the more recent arrivals of Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo. EJ Smith reveals the name of the group chat all five contribute to often is “Philly Dawgs.”

The Eagles’ plan to roll it back this upcoming season and then write a different ending in the Super Bowl is certainly doable, believes Mike Sielski. However, he expects the path through the NFC East to be tougher.

Coach Nick Sirianni is open with his players about how he expects them to fulfill their roles, but Sirianni is far more circumspect about what defensive schemes the Eagles plan to use against the Patriots this weekend.

Will year three be the charm for the triple-threat quarterback on which so many have pinned their hopes? Olivia Reiner catches up with Jalen Hurts.

Season 2 Preview: The 2023 NFL season is almost here, and the Eagles have a huge question to answer: Can they not only get back to the Super Bowl, but this time win it? In Season 2 of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane will be following the Birds in real time, taking you behind the scenes to pull back the curtain on what makes the team click … or not. Listen here.

Listen to all Season 1 episodes here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Nick Nurse has slowly put together his Sixers staff, filling it out the bench with coaches with the local ties and from the Toronto Raptors. That slow trickle was finally completed on Tuesday as all 15 names were released. Some familiar faces like Coby Karl, formerly of the Delaware Blue Coats, were among those released. Several new names highlighted the bunch, though, including Rico Hines, Bobby Jackson and Bryan Gates.

The Union are fresh off a 4-1 rout of their “little brother,” the New York Red Bulls, but the biggest news over Labor Day weekend came out late Monday night.

That came in the form of a report from CBS Sports that revealed the Union recently turned down a record 7 million euro ($7.5 million) plus add-ons bid from Greek powerhouse Olympiakos for star forward Julián Carranza. The bid, if accepted, would have broken the 2020 sale of Medford’s Brenden Aaaronson to FC Red Bull Salzburg as the Union’s record outgoing transfer.

The Union’s decision to keep Carranza, one of the team’s biggest stars, is a firm statement that this team is all in this year when it comes to winning the MLS Cup.

Next: The Union are off this week for the FIFA international break and return to action on Sept. 16 at Subaru Park against FC Cincinnati (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

Who was the last Eagle to lead the NFL in receiving yardage? Answer: A: Mike Quick in 1983. There were several responses, but no one had the correct answer.

What you’re saying about A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

We asked you: Who’ll have a bigger year for the Eagles, A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith? Among your responses:

Hurts likes to go to Smith underneath and Browh deep. I think Smith will have a bigger year as he’ll have more touches. — Fred B.

I don’t care who gets more catches or more yards, I just hope that both A.J. and DeVonta lead the NFL in receptions that make Jalen the NFL’s top passer, and all this leads the Eagles back to the Super Bowl. Both great guys and players. Let’s hope that both can stay healthy for 17 games and more. — Everett S.

I look for DeVonta to have the bigger year this year. I believe his speed, route running and uncanny ability to make the contested catches will carry him to an incredible year this year. AJ will still have an incredible year as well, but I believe DeVonta’s year will be just a little better! — Bill R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Mike Sielski, Alex Coffey, Olivia Reiner, David Murphy, Gustav Elvin, Max Dinnenberg, Lochlahn March, and Max Ralph.