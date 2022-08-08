Pete Rose supposedly wanted media to focus on the Phillies 1980 alumni event. Yet his actions guaranteed the focus would be on his own boorish behavior.

It wasn’t merely that Rose was dismissive and belittling of the serious charges that had caused the Phillies, only a few years ago, to deny his enshrinement in their Wall of Fame. It wasn’t just that he went on the air of the Phillies broadcast and proceeded to use crude language and profanities. It wasn’t only that he patronizingly called a female journalist for the Inquirer a “babe,” then gave a forced half-apology that lacked any sincerity. It was all of that, plus more arrogant defensiveness toward any who questioned him over what he had done in the past.

If Rose wanted the spotlight to be on what the Phillies had achieved all those years ago, there was a simple way to guarantee it. He could have stayed home and sent his regrets. Or he could have behaved better. But of course, he didn’t. Now, everyone is talking about what Rose did, certainly, but that has little to do with the World Series of 1980. The air of celebration was tainted with the stench of his selfishness. It’s hard not to think about how foolish the Phillies organization was to take the risk of letting Rose ruin things in the first place.

— Andrea Canales, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓Did the Phillies err in inviting Rose to the alumni event? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

After the All-Star break, the Phillies had 11 games remaining against the last-place Nationals. That was welcome news to begin with but even more so after Washington traded Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres at the deadline. With four of those games down, the Phillies have to wish the lowly Nets could stick around for a few days. The Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the Nationals on Sunday with a 13-1 victory. They outscored Washington 36-12 in the series and now sit at 60-48 with an off day on Monday. Said interim manager Rob Thomson: “It’s been a complete effort. And as long as we’re doing that, we’re going to win a lot of games.”

Next: After an off day on Monday, the Phillies open a three-game series against Miami at Citizens Bank Park at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69) will start against Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88).

Practice, it’s just practice.

But it’s also the Birds. You love the team. You also know that this squad has the best collection of individual talent through the whole roster in quite a long time.

So yes, every morsel of Eagles news and observations matters. We understand. We’ve got you covered.

We even have updates on fans who went to practice.

How concerned should Flyers fans be about promising young winger Joel Farabee’s recent disc replacement surgery?

Olivia Reiner talked to a spine surgeon about the short- and long-term impact and of what is an extremely new surgery when it comes to hockey players.

Saturday was a night to forget for Andre Blake and the Union defense as Cincinnati topped them in a 3-1 victory.

One bright spot for the team was the announcement of an MLS All-Star spot for Jakob Glesnes.

Worth a look

Lions’ line: Penn State’s success rests on every player, but the offensive line is particularly special.

Vermeil’s gratitude: Vermeil was an intense competitor as a coach, but one with a deep appreciation for others who were a part of his journey to the NFL Hall of Fame.

Pass it on: Sixers star Tyrese Maxey, once a kid at a basketball camp, worked hard to create memorable moments for the kids at his own NBA basketball camp.

On this date

One of the greatest tragedies in the history of American sports occurred on August 8, 1903, during a Phillies versus Braves doubleheader at Baker Bowl, the original home of the Philadelphia Phillies. A makeshift balcony that was part of the third base stands collapsed, killing twelve people and injuring 232. A fight outside the stadium led to a rush of people climbing the stands to see the spectacle. The excess weight of bodies crowding the highest end of the left field seating caused the wooden bleachers to collapse. With so many hurt in the collapse, those less-seriously wounded waited for medical assistance on the the baseball field itself.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Josh Tolentino, Alex Coffey, Sam Cohn, Isabella DiAmore, Jeff McLane, Joe Tansey, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith and Michelle Myers.