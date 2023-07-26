Turner trouble | Sports Daily Newsletter

There are players everyone roots for, mainly because aside from their skill, they’re polite, professional, and personable. Trea Turner is one such player. But the boos are starting to descend on him at the Bank, mostly because Phillies fans have been patient for some time, and that hasn’t really helped Turner out of his funk this season.

He’s not hitting the way he used to. He’s not defending as well as he did before. In tight games, which the Phillies have had quite a few of lately, one player can make all the difference, and Turner’s contributions simply aren’t what they once were.

David Murphy thinks the trade deadline shouldn’t bail out Turner and the Phillies. They’ve got to figure it out.

The Phillies actually managed to grind out a close win against the Orioles. With another home run, Bryce Harper seems to be figuring out his hitting as well as he’s already figured out to play first base.

Yet Turner’s woes continue.

For all the attention that has been paid to Trea Turner’s struggles at the plate, he was tied for the third-most errors (12) among shortstops entering play Tuesday and was four runs below average in defensive runs saved compared to nine runs above average through his first eight major league seasons. Outwardly, Turner has remained upbeat about his disappointing Phillies debut. His frustration is evident, never more than when he argued a called third strike, tossed his helmet to the ground, and got ejected by plate umpire Will Little midway through Monday night’s game. But unlike, say, Nick Castellanos last season, Turner has never appeared uncomfortable in Philadelphia. He insists he’s unfazed by frequent booing at Citizens Bank Park. And he’s unfailingly optimistic that he can turn around his season before it’s over.

Tuesday it became a reality: Andrew Painter underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss all of next season.

As the trade deadline nears, what the Phillies are looking for, or at least part of what they’re looking for, might already be available to them.

It’s the ninth inning and the Phillies are down by a run. Up steps Bryce Harper, and he wallops a — single? Yes, and it helped the Phillies win. Sure, he also got a homer, too, earlier in the game.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series against Baltimore at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (2-5, 4.07 ERA) will start against Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish (6-5, 3.05).

The Eagles reported to training camp on Tuesday, and position battles will soon start to take shape. Whether it’s a crowded running back room or that pesky problem at punter, there are jobs to be won. Here’s a look at four of those spots where we’ll see some competition.

To kick things off for Day 1, there also was some roster movement.

Next: The Eagles are expected to take the field at about 10 a.m. today for their first practice of training camp.

Nothing changed for Paul Reed ... besides his paychecks. The 76ers reserve center is still grounded. He still spends endless hours in the gym working on his game. And Reed still lives by the motto “Out The Mud”, which means to come from the bottom of something and rise to the top. “The same mentality still applies,” Reed said Tuesday at the Jr. 76ers Summer Hoops Tour event at the Boys and Girls Club of Chester. “I’m putting in work,” the 24-year-old added. “So I feel like it’s the same mentality. I ain’t in the mud.”

Reed learned a lot from James Harden last season and hopes to see him back with the Sixers.

Nobody batted an eye when the Flyers selected forward Alexis Gendron with their final draft pick in 2022. Then again, why would they, given Gendron was pick No. 220 out 225.

A year later, and it might be time to start paying a little more attention to the winger, who racked up 55 goals in 63 games last season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Flyers rewarded Gendron, whose father, Martin, is a scout for the team, by signing him to a three-year entry-level deal Tuesday. Could he be a diamond in the rough?

The Union were far from perfect in their Leagues Cup opener against Tijuana, but, at the end of the day, they left with the three points they came for, albeit aided by two red cards from their Mexican opponents.

They will look to be better Wednesday against Querétaro, and they have all the incentive to be so knowing a win will advance them to the round of 32 of the tournament. That effort will be aided by Damion Lowe, who could return to the starting lineup for the first time in a month.

Next: Leagues Cup action continues tonight against Querétaro (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

Worth a look

The importance of Ernst: The Union’s success on the field might obscure for some the entities off the field that are largely responsible for it — manager Jim Curtin, of course, and sporting director Ernst Tanner. That’s why both have now signed new contracts.

North Philly grit: It takes a certain kind of player to improve every year of a professional career and indeed, Kahleah Copper keeps hitting new heights.

North and South, unite: It’s a powerful thing when basketball elements from different parts of Philly come together.

A Rose in any other game: Scoring in a World Cup final is a special moment, yet Rose Lavelle is focused on scoring and winning in every game she plays, including this Dutch rematch.

What you’re saying about the trades the Phillies should make

We asked: What trade would you like to see the Phillies make before the deadline? Among your responses:

I would the Phillies trade for a Heart. They seem to play too nonchalant and exhibit minimal emotion. I hope it doesn’t start to affect the younger players. The supposed leaders of the club need to be real leaders and start leading the way. I’m tired of all the good pitches these hitters either take or swing and miss at. Pitching has been pretty good, now the hitters need to hit and play with some Heart. — Tom G.

Trade Trea Turner. — Carol F.

They must get a right hand hitting outfielder. Why was Schwarber playing left field in the 9th in Monday’s game. It’s time to let Harper play firsts and DH Schwarber with the new outfielder play LF. — Pete F.

Get rid of their manager, he is able to manage a team that is playing well, but does not have a clue how to change when things are going wrong. — Alan V.

The Phil’s are playing pretty bad right now. Making errors in the field and poor offense are the biggest issues right now. They need a corner outfielder with a big bat. I know it won’t happen, but time to trade Schwarber. Last nights error in left field was costly. — Kathy T.

Don’t make any trades involving prospects unless it’s a center fielder where they suddenly have an excess in their system. DO NOT trade for a high salary rental. We have enough underperforming highly paid players on the roster now. If they ever start playing to their ability, the Phillies should be fine. If they don’t, no addition will get them to the top. — Tom E.

