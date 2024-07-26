What’s in a name? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Late Wednesday, news broke that Wells Fargo will be removing its moniker from the South Philly arena that has bore its namesake since 2010.

The current contract, which is reported to expire in August 2025, leaves Comcast Spectacor eager to find a new sponsor. In an effort to help the case, the Inquirer sports team came up with some potential sponsors we feel embody the city and would make the perfect replacement once the letters spelling “Wells Fargo” are removed. Some are actually realistic options, a few should make you laugh, but honestly, they all could be up for consideration.

Additionally, Eagles linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis say they are ready to tackle additional responsibilities as the defensive future of a franchise, and speaking of the future, Flyers All-Star Travis Konecny isn’t going anywhere, securing an eight-year extension with the team, valued at an estimated $70 million over the life of the deal.

Also, thanks to you readers who have submitted your sports photos to us each week.

It’s only been two days but there are plenty of good things to discuss on how the Eagles appear to be coming together ahead of the 2024 season. Inquirer Eagles writer Jeff McLane provided his observations of what he’s seen so far at camp, starting with QB1 Jalen Hurts. Here’s a snippet of what he had to say:

Jalen Hurts is off to a solid start, especially after appearing to have a shaky spring … The fifth-year quarterback was taking his first snaps in a new scheme. And I’ll put his performance in two early non-contact practices in its proper context, as well. But Hurts hasn’t missed many throws. What may be most encouraging is how the 26-year-old is running. Hurts looks more nimble than he did a year ago, certainly vs. how he moved in the regular season last year.

If you’re an Eagles fan, that is exactly what you want to hear considering Hurts is coming off a debilitating knee injury and his second offseason ankle surgery. And these days, Hurts is saying all the right things as well.

The Eagles have a walk-through today but will resume practice on Saturday. Until then, we invite you to catch up on our complete Eagles coverage.

With opening ceremonies kicking off today at the Olympics in Paris, you should know that over 60 area athletes are competing for gold in our coverage area. The Inquirer has created a way for you to keep track of them, from when they compete in various events to where they land on the medal stand.

Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski is in Paris delivering the unique stories of the names and faces as only he can. First up, his piece on Penn State-based wrestler Kyle Snyder, whose chief rival, a Russian, was banned from the Games for endorsing the war against Ukraine in a story about how decisions can affect both sides.

Additionally, our page dedicated to these Summer Games features a bevy of other stories on local athletes, a daily schedule of events, and even a coloring book.

As the Phillies still look to decide how to best configure their bullpen, it’s instructive to revisit the team’s bullpen-building strategy not as a second guess but rather as a hint of what they will aim to do before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Because they were inclined in January to augment their late-inning mix with a hard thrower, an instinct that remains a top objective six months later.

And even after dropping six of the last nine games, the Phillies still have the best record in baseball and a 99.9% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. So any move they do make will be with October in mind. Inquirer reporter Scott Lauber with this examination of all of the choices with just five days remaining.

Next: The Phillies welcome the Guardians to Citizens Bank Park this evening in the first game of a three-game series (6:40 p.m., NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (7-5. 2.97 ERA) will battle Cleveland’s Ben Lively (8-6, 3.57).

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Gabriela Carroll, Cynthia Greer, Scott Lauber, David Murphy, Ben Istvan, Dain Saint, Matt Mullin, Devin Jackson, Mike Sielski, Jackie Spiegel, and Jeff McLane.

