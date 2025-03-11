Yes, Sixers fans are angry | Sports Daily Newsletter

Daryl Morey takes pride in attending the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston, rubbing elbows with a bunch of other smart guys. This time, though, he rubbed some folks the wrong way.

Morey said he felt “very vulnerable” on stage Saturday talking during his first losing season as the 76ers’ president of basketball operations. This Sixers season has crumbled under the weight of Joel Embiid’s chronically injured left knee, and several of Morey’s moves have been duds as well. Paul George’s first season here has been a disappointment. Caleb Martin, a heralded offseason pickup, has been dealt away already. And the Sixers are 22-42.

In the playoffs last season, “we lost to a Knicks team that was not as good as the Celtics team we lost to the year before,” Morey said in Boston. “I was very down after the loss. I was like, ‘Man, people are going to be so angry.’ And, they were angry — obviously, everyone wants us to win — but they were less angry than the year before, and anger is all that drives Sixers fans.”

You know why, Daryl? Sixers fans have endured through the likes of Andrew Bynum, Markelle Fultz, Bryan Colangelo’s clownish behavior, the Process, and so much more. At this point the fans would be overjoyed to even win a playoff series. It’s worth wondering whether Morey will join the team’s Hall of Shame at some point: He brought in every member of this team aside from Embiid.

The Sixers had just nine healthy players on Monday night and made the game competitive late, but a 132-123 setback against the Atlanta Hawks handed them their 15th loss over the last 18 games, dating back to Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, at Penn, Steve Donahue tried to coach his way out of a mess as the transfer portal snatched away some of his best players. He could not do it and was fired on Monday. More on that later in this newsletter.

There was plenty of news involving the Eagles as NFL free agency got underway:

Four members of Vic Fangio’s defense agreed to deals with new teams: Milton Williams (Patriots), Josh Sweat (Cardinals), Isaiah Rodgers (Vikings), and Oren Burks (Bengals). The Eagles traded backup quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Tight end Dallas Goedert has been dangled on the trade market, NFL sources told The Inquirer. The Eagles have accepted an invitation to visit President Donald Trump at the White House.

Also on the Eagles front, Saquon Barkley met with the media to discuss his contract extension, which is reportedly valued at $41.2 million. “I think it was just mutual, the love I have for this organization and wanting to be here for a really long time,” the running back said of his new deal. “The same thing they feel for me — obviously it shows.”

So much for the Phillies pitching an injury shutout. After weeks of holding their breath as other teams, notably the Yankees and Mets, incurred depth-testing health problems within their pitching ranks, the Phillies hit their first speed bump with reliever Matt Strahm, whose status for opening day is suddenly cloudy.

Johan Rojas played in his seventh game this spring — all as a designated hitter as he works his way back from a sore right shoulder. Tuesday could be a big day in his return to the outfield.

Next: The Phillies will complete a two-day Fort Myers swing at 1:05 p.m. today against the Red Sox (MLB.com). Pitching prospect Mick Abel is slated to make his first Grapefruit League start vs. Boston righty Lucas Giolito.

Steve Donahue got his walking papers Monday after posting a 131-130 record in nine seasons with the Penn Quakers. Penn won only seven games in Ivy League play over the last two seasons, sealing Donahue’s fate.

Penn and the Ivy League have been affected by the changes in college sports, such as name, image, and likeness deals and the NCAA’s transfer portal. Penn lost its top freshman from the 2023-24 season, guard Tyler Perkins, to Villanova in the transfer portal. A “national search” for Donahue’s successor is underway.

Penn State’s Board of Trustees approved a sponsorship deal to rename the football field at Beaver Stadium. It will be called West Shore Home Field, named after a Norristown-based home improvement company that is paying $50 million over 15 years.

(Can’t help thinking that Nittany Lions fans will still just call the place “Beaver Stadium.”)

Worth a look

Owls advance: Temple’s women reach the AAC semifinals with a rout of Charlotte. Moving up: Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks climbed to No. 2 in the AP women’s basketball poll.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: Who has stood out the most so far in Phillies spring training? Among your responses:

These come to mind so far: Max Kepler, Garrett Stubbs, Edmundo Sosa, Alec Bohm. ... While we’re at it, belated kudos to the tiresome HOF committee for FINALLY voting in Dick Allen, where he (and Pete Rose) rightfully belong. RIP you baseball greats. — John B.

I rarely ever watch spring training games, but looking at the stats it looks like Bohm, Clemens, Rincones, Kepler, and Harper are doing well on the hitting side, and for our pitchers Sánchez, Walker, Kerkering, and Suarez are coming along OK so far. Just always remember Scott Kingery if you are getting excited about a new young phenom down at Clearwater. — Everett S.

