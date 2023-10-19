Hiding Harden | Sports Daily Newsletter

Cynics thought it would only be a matter of time.

James Harden, he who called Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “a liar” and has demanded to be traded had been, to this point, engaged in practices. Too good to be true, right?

Right. Or so it seems.

Harden didn’t show up for practice Wednesday, and sources told The Inquirer that Harden had been in Houston since after Sunday’s practice in Camden. Head coach Nick Nurse was surprised not to see him there but still expects him to play in Friday’s preseason finale.

Advertisement

So what’s next? Is this another Ben Simmons situation? Our Keith Pompey unpacks the situation.

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: The Phillies hold a 2-0 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a best-of-seven NLCS. Game 3 is at 5:07 p.m. today in Phoenix and will be televised on TBS.

— Maria McIlwain, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓In a potential trade, who or what would you like to see in return for James Harden? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

James Harden didn’t show up to practice on Wednesday, surprising insiders and observers alike. In fact, 76ers coach Nick Nurse said he was shocked that Harden wasn’t at the team’s facility in Camden. He did, however, share that he still expects Harden to play in the team’s preseason finale. “I’m still going on what he said the last time we talked to him — that he was going to ramp up and get ready to play Friday,” Nurse said.

Next: The Sixers will play their preseason finale Friday against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center, where all eyes will be peeled for a James Harden appearance (NBA TV).

Charles “Bud” Wise’s teachings — the power of positive reinforcement and recognition — received some validation this summer from Phillies fans, who helped make Trea Turner’s season go from miserable to stellar after a standing ovation on Aug. 4 to try to snap him out of it. That’s exactly what happened, as Turner was one of the best hitters in the game the rest of the way. Turns out it was more than just a nice gesture. There’s a science behind it.

Turner has plenty of postseason experience — and a World Series ring — but there’s “something different” to him about the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park.

Turner’s double play partner, Bryson Stott, is one of four Phillies Gold Glove finalists.

Next: The NLCS moves to Phoenix for Game 3 at 5:07 p.m. Thursday (TBS). Ranger Suárez will start against Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.

After watching the film, Jeff McLane downgraded Jalen Hurts’ performance on Sunday to a D. There were errors made, none more glaring than the interception. But even when Hurts scrambled for a first down, there was a missed opportunity to find an open DeVonta Smith. Writes McLane, “he started to feel the pressure, and his line of vision seemingly dropped as the game progressed.”

Hurts is expected to soon have a new target in veteran star Julio Jones, who is currently on the practice squad but expected to play a supporting role as a third receiver. Expected to be a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jones went into the locker room Wednesday and reminded media members that while he’ll do whatever’s asked of him, “My mindset is definitely to dominate. Don’t get it twisted.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ injury report was lengthy, but there were signs of good news as Darius Slay and Jalen Carter were listed as limited participants in a walk-through. Slay told Olivia Reiner that his status for Sunday against the Dolphins is “just up in the air.” While the secondary is banged up, the Eagles did bring back Josiah Scott, who was once involved in an infamous mishap against the Cowboys but at least has experience with the team.

Off the beat, Mike Sielski visits with former Inquirer Eagles writer Mark Bowden, who covered the beat differently than others in the kelly green era and went on to write Black Hawk Down.

You know them. You love them. And, at least for two friendlies this month against Colombia, you’ll see USWNT stalwarts like Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan. The former missed the World Cup with a foot injury, and the latter is back after the Americans’ lackluster run Down Under.

They’re joined by budding young stars like Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma — and a few even younger standouts whose senior national team careers are just beginning.

Meanwhile, we finally know how much Lionel Messi is making. Our Jonathan Tannenwald has all of that and more analysis of salaries and payrolls across MLS.

In college soccer action, Rowan women’s soccer features three sets of twins. Read about how their dynamic affects the unbeaten Profs.

Worth a look

“Dreams come true:” Egor Zamula’s first goal could go a long way in helping him latch on with the Flyers.

Bucking the trend: Penn State hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2016. The Nittany Lions look to change that this year.

Vegas, baby!: Las Vegas captures the WNBA title, becoming the first team to go back-to-back in over 20 years.

What you’re saying about walk-up songs

We asked you: If you had a walk-up song, what would it be and why? Among your responses:

“No More Tears” by Ozzy! The deep, thundering bass would really rock the ballpark. — Jeff S.

My walk up song would be James Taylor’s Secret O Life. The opening line is “The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time”. I think James might have nailed it. That line is a grand slam in my book. — Dave G.

My walk up song would be Creep by Motörhead because I think it would freak the pitcher out! — Ronald E.

The Bright side. By Dave Koz — Seth R.

I would choose Stotts song- A-O-K by Tai Verdes. The fans love it and it’s full of positivity and good vibes. That’s what you need when you step to the plate. — Kathy T.

25 or 6 to 4 by Chicago — Robert G.

“Ain’t no stopping us now” by McFadden & Whitefield or We Are The Champions by Queen — Everett S.

Self-esteem by offspring — Bill B.

The best walk up song would be “Pump it Up” by Elvis Costello. Great lead in to pump up any crowd. — Tom E.

The Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation is stacked — anchored by blue-chip talent. So how did Milton Williams, a former third-round pick, get in the mix? Williams has always believed in himself. His father has, too, maybe even more than Williams himself. But in order to fulfill his NFL dream, Williams had to put in the work, and lots of that work was done on a hill back in Williams’ hometown. Join Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane as he gets to know Williams and his roots, and talks to players and coaches about why Williams could be an important piece to the team’s success. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Matt Breen, Alex Coffey, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Josh Tolentino, Jonathan Tannenwald, Mia Messina, Lochlahn March, and Zach Allen.

Thanks for reading! Jim will be back tomorrow with all of our Game 3 coverage as well as the most essential sports stories from across Philadelphia. — Maria