👍 It’s all happening | Sports Daily Newsletter

If you’re a sports nut like me, here’s why your glass should be half full today, Philly.

The NBA draft starts tonight, and when I wrote this, the Sixers still held tight to multiple picks in the first round. Inquirer writer Keith Pompey gets you up to speed on what to expect tonight and prospects Sixers’ president Daryl Morey could target.

Advertisement

I’m watching. Popcorn firmly in hand, too.

What else: Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is set to be an MLB All-Star for the first time. After all the hoopla surrounding Russian goaltender Matvei Michkov, he officially became free from the KHL and is a bona fide member of the Orange and Black. And our region can lay claim to not one but two track and field standouts who are now Olympians, set to represent Team USA in the 800 meters.

Oh, and we’re looking at another sunny day in the mid-90s.

Shoutout to good weather — and good news. Enjoy both. 🌞

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What is the best-case scenario for the Sixers tonight? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Stuck in a three-week, 11-for-67 tailspin at the plate, Alec Bohm wasn’t in the Phillies’ lineup on June 13 for the finale of a series in Boston. But a night off doesn’t mean being a spectator. So, in the middle innings, bench coach Mike Calitri tapped Bohm on the shoulder and they got to work hitting in the cage. What followed has been the most impressive stretch yet in a breakout season that will put Bohm in the All-Star Game next month as the National League’s starting third baseman.

Speaking of threes, the Phillis saw their three-game win streak snatched in a 4-1 loss against the Tigers last night. Good times. Also, did you know: The Phillies face more lefties than any other team in baseball? Does it work? Not really.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in Detroit at 1:10 p.m. today (NBCSP). Spencer Turnbull (3-0, 2.63) will start against a Tigers starter to be determined.

Know the adage, “If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all?” Well, it would appear that’s true for some and not for others, just ask Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts came under fire recently for not having a ringing endorsement for head coach Nick Sirianni, when asked his thoughts on his coach’s prowess at the end of minicamp. The loudest of the bunch came from former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski, who claims Hurts had a moment to hype up the upcoming season but instead chose to dodge the question. In doing so, Jaworski called out Hurts’ leadership qualities — or supposed lack thereof, if you’re asking Jaws.

“I am a great fan of Jalen Hurts and his ability, but I think one thing he’s got to get better at is his leadership skills and his ability to communicate his leadership skills,” Jaworski said recently on SportsRadio WIP (94.1-FM). “ … I know who Jalen is. I know what he is. I know he is a terrific athlete and a terrific person. But as a leader of a football team, I think he has to take it up a notch in his enthusiasm and passion for his teammates and the coaching staff.”

Have thoughts on Jaws’ remarks? Agree or agree to disagree? Let us know via email at sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Worth a look

🧠 Trivia time answer

Tuesday’s question: When was the last time the Sixers picked 16th in the NBA Draft and who was it?

Answer: C. Nikola Vučević (2011)

🧩 Scramble jawn

ZURRAGA NEERS

Recently, our columnist David Murphy said this guy could benefit from a contract extension. Think you know? Take a guess and click here to see if you’re correct.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Scott Lauber, Jackie Spiegel, Isabella DiAmore, Gabriela Carroll, Ben Istvan, Jeff Neiburg, Matt Breen, and Lochlahn March.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s all for today, I’ll be back in your inbox on Friday to close the week. Have a good one. — Kerith