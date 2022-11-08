What got into Georges Niang on Monday night?

This 76ers season had been gloomy so far as they stumbled to a 4-6 start, but all that changed when Niang started hoisting three-pointers against the Phoenix Suns. Niang made 7 of 10 threes as the Sixers posted a 100-88 victory against one of the Western Conference’s best teams.

Amid the Sixers’ rocky start, sports talk radio and some disgruntled fans were calling for Doc Rivers’ ouster. But dismissing Doc? Let’s not get carried away this early in the game, Keith Pompey writes.

Next: The Sixers take the court again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Atlanta to play the Hawks (NBCSP+).

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Will the Joel Embiid-James Harden combination be a success? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

You know it’s been a good season when it’s hard to choose only three great decisions, because there are so many, and it’s hard to find three truly awful decisions, because there are so few. But when a team reaches Game 6 of the World Series, that’s usually the case, even when it’s the Phillies. Marcus Hayes breaks down what went right — and wrong in 2022.

Zach Eflin will enter the free-agent market after declining his side of a mutual option with the Phillies, who also picked up the $16 million option on Aaron Nola.

The Phillies also declined the $17 million club option on second baseman Jean Segura. After receiving a $1 million buyout, Segura will become a free agent.

Among the most impressive statistics in this 8-0 Eagles start: They are plus-15 in turnover differential, which leads the league by a startling margin. There are three teams tied for second at plus-six.

The Flyers will have a different look on Tuesday, as the team will debut its new Reverse Retro jerseys. The mostly white and black sweaters are an ode to the Stanley Cup teams of the 1970s. The players will even sport the infamous Cooperalls, worn during two seasons in the ‘80s, for warmups.

Next: The Flyers return home Tuesday to play the St. Louis Blues at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).

In the aftermath of the devastating loss in the MLS Cup final, there are major questions facing the Union next season. The team’s overall excellence has drawn interest from clubs abroad, and for some players, the ink on new contracts is likely dried and just awaiting an official announcement.

Inquirer soccer reporter Jonathan Tannenwald takes a look at the biggest questions facing the Union in the offseason.

The beat still goes on for the team in international competition as the Union learned their fate in the Concacaf Champions League draw.

Sixteenth-ranked Villanova opened the season with an 81-68 victory over La Salle in Kyle Neptune’s first game as Wildcats coach. Caleb Daniels led the Wildcats with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Nickelberry scored 22 for Fran Dunphy’s Explorers.

Damian Dunn led all scorers with 29 points, but Temple suffered a 76-73 loss to Wagner in overtime.

Iona pounded Penn, 78-50. Jordan Dingle led the Quakers with 16 points.

Temple’s women fell to Princeton, 67-49, in Diane Richardson’s first game as coach.

Sophomore Jordan Longino hopes to play a bigger role for Villanova this season.

Maddie Burke, a transfer from Penn State, is expected to be an impact player for the Villanova women.

St. Joseph’s University women, behind the play of their super sophomores, started the season with a win.

Worth a look

One to build on: Temple piled up 621 yards in a rout of lowly South Florida. Can the Owls do it against better competition?

Pride of Imhotep: Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights had a big game against Washington.

Trivia Tuesday

Which 76ers coach has won the most games all-time? First with the correct response to sports.daily@inquirer.com will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Billy Cunningham

B) Alex Hannum

C) Larry Brown

D) Brett Brown

What you’re saying about lost chances

We asked you: Which championship lost by Philadelphia this weekend hurt you more as a sports fan, and why? Among your responses:

When the Phillies won the pennant I cried! Then they lost to the cheaters, I cried! Nothing to be sad about. They brought us more joy and the ten-year wait was worth it! Rob Thomson should get manager of the year, he was awesome! The guys fought and scrapped we are so proud of them! We love our National League champs! — Jill L.

To me, it was the Union, because they were a better team over the year, as shown by their goal difference, and because they had the title won, man up with two minutes to go. The Phillies overachieved in the postseason, a thrilling run, but the Astros always had an edge because of their deeper rotation. — Joel G.

Of course the Phillies since they have been around 130-plus years. Half my lifetime, and partly due to a dumb move made by a manager who should have known better. Since none of the analytics staff ever played more than computer games, they convinced him that he should lift a starting pitcher who was throwing bullets, and bring in a reliever who hadn’t been so good recently. Sad way to lose. — Bill M.

For me the Union losing the title is more disappointing because of the season that they had. Undefeated at home, one of the best defenses in MLS, to come down to a shootout is sad. Great season by both teams! Wish at least one ended in a title! — David H.

I have seen the 1980 and 2008 Phillies World Series wins and I can tell you that this one would have been just as great. What hurts the most are the what ifs. One example is removing Zack Wheeler in Game 6. That was a mistake that cost them the game and the World Series. Also hurting is that the Astros won, a team defined forever as being cheaters. But deep down I am proud of the Phils and I know they have the talent to do it again. They defied all the odds to just be there. 2023 awaits, Go Phils! — Kathy T.

Our Phillies took us for an unexpected roller-coaster ride of excitement and hope. Winning the pennant was stellar so everything after was gravy. Our boys of summer have so much to be proud of. They played with heart and grit and did our city proud. The Union loss was a real heartbreaker. The title and win were so close you could taste it like the best cheesesteak ever. Always hate losing to penalty shots, that stings. On reflection, this was one of our best falls ever with so much talent and opportunities. It fills this fans’ hearts with pride and gratitude. — Dorothy L.

The Union — scoring a goal in the last minutes by a red card team and then the penalty kick shootout and they were great ALL season. — Mark R.

I would definitely have to say that I prefer the Phillies. They were the Rocky Balboa to the Astros’ Apollo Creed; the last team in the NL to make the playoffs verses the top team in the AL. Wow, a great story. It was both disappointing and also inspirational. Every Phillies fan as well as every member of the team should hold their heads high. This team was exceptional in the playoffs and proved themselves to be the second-best team in all of professional baseball. Just wait to see what they do next year. — John N.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Scott Lauber, Aaron Tully, Alex Coffey, Marcus Hayes, Keith Pompey, Giana Han, EJ, Smith, Jeff Neiburg, Melanie Heller, Meghann Morhardt, and Cayden Steele.