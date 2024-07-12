Climbing off the canvas | Sports Daily Newsletter

Remember when Philly was a fight town? Old-timers will recall bouts at the Blue Horizon, the Arena, and the Spectrum, where promoter J. Russell Peltz helped put the city back on the map in boxing.

Fifty years ago, Peltz helped turn Monday Night Fights at the Spectrum into must-see events. He pitted the city’s many talented boxers against one another and gave the fight game a major boost here. Marvelous Marvin Hagler, one of the greatest middleweights ever, lost twice at the Spectrum, but the experience helped make him into a great champion.

Those middleweight bouts made for great theater at the Spectrum, which became a boxing hot spot before casinos took the action to the Shore. “We were up there with Madison Square Garden,” Peltz says.

Could a rebirth of sorts be in the offing in South Philadelphia? Germantown’s own Jaron “Boots” Ennis will defend his welterweight crown Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

“We’re going to have 13,000-plus in here on Saturday night,” said Ennis’ promoter, Eddie Hearn. “It’s going to be absolutely wild. Boots is special, and I think if he puts on a special performance, the next time we’ll be back at the Wells Fargo Center, we’ll fill the whole thing up.”

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Philly fan photos

We asked for your Philly sports-centric photos and you delivered. As part of a new Friday feature in the newsletter, we present the first of your Philly fan photos.

To keep this feature going, we’ll need you to keep submitting photos with a Philly sports theme. Send your photos here and we’ll see what makes the cut.

The Phillies say Zack Wheeler will skip his start Sunday in an attempt to alleviate the back spasms that cut short his last outing. With the All-Star break, this will give the ace extended time to recover.

That’s good news, David Murphy writes. “We’re going to be cautious with him,” manager Rob Thomson says, and that’s exactly what they should be doing. The Phillies need to think of the big picture and keep Wheeler healthy for the long haul.

In a sweeping success for the Phillies, Trea Turner, Brandon Marsh, and Kyle Schwarber homered in a 5-1 victory against the Dodgers.

Bryce Harper returned to the lineup on Thursday, and Thomson provided updates on J.T. Realmuto and Taijuan Walker.

Next: The Phillies open their last series before the All-Star break with a 6:40 game tonight against Oakland (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (10-3, 2.58 ERA) will start against A’s left-hander Hogan Harris (1-3, 3.22).

Sixers center Joel Embiid is finding the transition to the international game to be difficult as he prepares for the Olympics. Embiid struggled in his Team USA debut and became the center of attention after Wednesday’s win over Canada.

NBA free agency started in earnest nearly two weeks ago, but the Sixers aren’t done collecting players for their remade roster. The latest was Kyle Lowry, who agreed to return on a one-year deal. Arriving at last year’s trade deadline, Lowry was thrown into the starting lineup almost immediately, adding toughness and experience for the Sixers. And while Lowry was deciding to come back, Tobias Harris was thanking fans as he prepared to take off for Detroit, where he signed a two-year, $52 million deal with the Pistons.

Union manager Jim Curtin knew it was time for Gregg Berhalter to be relieved of his duties with the U.S. men’s national team. “It’s a hard thing when there is a change,” Curtin said. “And now there’s an opportunity going towards 2026 to make a decision — and it’s a really big decision.”

Indeed it is with the World Cup two years away. Curtin’s name has come up as a possible successor, but his stock is not as high as it once was given the Union’s struggles. Still. Curtin keeps his options open for the future.

Who is the likely candidate to replace Berhalter? Jonathan Tannenwald gives us several candidates.

Next: The Union visit Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Apple TV).

Worth a look

Standings, stats, and more

What you’re saying about ballpark fun

We asked you: What’s your favorite part about a ballpark visit other than the game? Among your responses:

Best part of visiting The Bank at a Phils game is the Phillie Phanatic. You can be having a bad day or night, sweltering in heat, and the Phanatic will lift your spirits by his antics. Bill Giles is a marketing genius! — Matt E.

The one indelible image of going to a Phillies game was always that first sight of the field, so stunningly green. As you first arrived to see a game, you would cross the parking lot and enter at one of the stadium entrances. From there it was up the ramps to the level of your seats. Then you would walk around the perimeter of your level until you came to your entryway, the one that gave access to your numbered ballpark seats … After traveling through that entranceway, to emerge in the huge expanse of the ballpark, there was always that moment when you first saw the field. It was always the same, as your eyes were bombarded with the brilliant first look of the field below you, looking so green and vibrant. It looked perfectly kept and totally orderly, nothing like the sand and gravel pit where you were playing baseball. If only once, you wondered — could I play a real game on that field. That was the thought, and the lasting image I still have, of every Phillies game I attended, at the Bank, Veterans Stadium, and even old Connie Mack. bright green. — John W.

There are many things I have liked at the ball parks other than the game, but the best parts have always been those I am with or have taken. As a 14 year old I used to take my 9 year old brother John to games in the early 1950s via public transportation all the way from Springfield Delco to Shibe Park. And over the years I took all four of my younger brothers to Phillies, Eagles, and Sixers games. As a grown-up I often took my two daughters to Phillies games at the Vet. Both grew up as baseball fans and now are Angel fans as well as Phillies and Eagle fans. … Having loved ones with you while attending games makes each game special. — Everett S.

By far the best part for me, other than the game itself, is the personal interaction with other fans. Notice I don’t say “Phans” there, because I’ve had to privilege of going to many different MLB games in different cities; I’m not just talking about the Vet, CBP or Connie Mack Stadium despite the dozens of games I’ve seen at each of those Philly venues. No matter where I go (even NYC, folks!) or what colors I might wear (usually Phillies but sometimes Dodgers or Angels, being out here on the Left Coast), I’ll strike up a conversation with some stranger close to me, and immediately we’re NOT strangers anymore because of our love of the game. Even with my Phillies cap on I’ve had quality discussions with Mets fans at Shea Stadium. With my Dodgers cap on I’ve had great talks with Giants fans at “The Stick.” With my Angels cap on I’ve talked baseball with Dodgers fans at Chavez Ravine, even though fans of one team out here often profess to HATE the other one; yet all those discussions have been friendly, shared with baseball-savvy counterparts. — Marty M.

At CBP, it’s the atmosphere to me. Great camaraderie with all the fans and the wonderful people that work there. Absolutely love the home run bell. Seeing a homer in person is just amazing. The Phanatic and the great food there are awesome as well. — Kathy T.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Isabella DiAmore, David Murphy, Jonathan Tannenwald, DeAntae Prince, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, and Ben Istvan.

Thank you for reading. Keep those photos and reader comments coming. I'll see you in Monday's newsletter. — Jim