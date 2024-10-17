🏃🏾‍♂️ They just felt like running | Sports Daily Newsletter

Thought we’d switch it up this morning.

Usually, this newsletter begins with some thought-provoking insight into one of our major sports teams. Don’t get me wrong; if you keep scrolling down, you’ll see that’s all packed in here. But I’d be doing you a disservice if I didn’t introduce you to the latest story from Inquirer writer Matt Breen, one that, after reading it, I truly thought exemplified what sports and fitness, at its core, should be about.

Breen caught up with the Philly Run Tribe, a collective that started with just five friends from West Philly running the expanse of Kelly Drive to a whole running club that, at its last run of the season, was over 250 runners strong. How these five friends, ones who even found it hard to find a good time for them to log a few miles, were able to unite and motivate Philadelphians of all different shapes, sizes, and backgrounds is just remarkable.

My favorite line in the piece: The tribe kept growing, large enough that the organizers stopped counting once their group reached 250. It was never their intention to sprout a running club. It just happened.

It reminded me of that scene in Forrest Gump where he puts on those classic Nike Cortez trainers and starts running, and pretty soon, he’s got hundreds of people down with the cause. Well, the Philly rendition lives in today’s leadoff story.

Also, here’s hoping the forecast, which calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s, inspires you to get out today.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Saquon Barkley said Wednesday that he’s got nothing to prove to the Giants, that he’s got friends on his former team, and that he’s focused on a win over a division rival. There was, of course, a great amount of attention on leaving the Giants for the Eagles and some Hard Knocks episodes revealing how it went down. But Barkley just wants to stay levelheaded heading into his return to MetLife Stadium.

In an earlier conversation with Jeff McLane, Barkley spoke of his future and his hope to be the next sports host just like another Giants great — Michael Strahan.

The Eagles offense is expected to be without a couple of key players, so the road game becomes more difficult as both tight end Dallas Goedert and tackle Jordan Mailata could miss multiple weeks.

The Eagles returned from the bye week with a win — but their head coach’s impulsive, emotional end-of-game antics overshadowed the team’s success. How did Nick Sirianni taunting fans go over inside the organization? Jeff McLane does some digging to find out. Listen here.

There was a lot that went wrong for the Phillies this postseason, but when Dave Dombrowski looks back at that series, one thing sticks out to the team’s president of baseball operations: the bullpen. In his mind, the lack of offense could be explained. The bats went cold at the wrong time. Some hitters weren’t using the whole field. Some hitters lost track of their approach. But there was less of an explanation for the Phillies’ relievers. Will changes be in store this offseason?

The Flyers’ game on Tuesday got the main ESPN treatment largely due to the presence of Edmonton Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. And while the Oilers won, 4-3 in overtime, a new star was born.

That star was 19-year-old Flyers winger Matvei Michkov, who scored his first two NHL goals. While it ultimately wasn’t enough for the Flyers to earn two points, Michkov showed why there is so much hype. Jackie Spiegel was in Edmonton to witness all of Michkov’s magic.

The Eagles play in Week 7 against the New York Giants. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from MetLife Stadium.

Worth a look

Changing the game: In one of the funniest stories you’ll read today, meet the Penn State fan who forced USC to rethink one of its gameday rituals. So much to say: The Phillies held their final weekly press conference of the season on Tuesday. Here’s how it went. Breathing fire: This Drexel men’s soccer player hit his stride at the perfect time, and it’s paying off for the Dragons’ postseason aspirations. Keeping up with the Kelces: From Jason’s antics at tailgates all over to what Travis and Taylor were spotted doing (and wearing) during the Chiefs’ bye week, it’s all inside.

On this date

Oct. 17, 1992: The Toronto Blue Jays became the first non-American ball club in the history of Major League Baseball to make it to the World Series.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

What you’re saying about the Phillies offseason plans

The core [of the team] averages [to be about] 33-years-old next year. Work in two new starters on the field. Have a plan for catcher — a replacement. Get a friend mascot for the Phanatic Nick Sirianni in a clown suit — Ken P.

Getting Mets first baseman Pete Alfonzo or the Yankees’ Juan Soto would put them over the top. How about signing both of them and moving Bryce Harper back to the outfield. Oh, and Trade [Brandon] Marsh, and [Alec] Bohm — Mark B.

As stated, the Phillies are paying their stars a lot of money, so there will not be radical changes. So it’s the old add value in the margins game, get to the playoffs, hope to be playing well and for a little bit of luck. I’m no Mets fan, but they somehow got it right with an unimposing pitching staff and the right role players added to a couple of stars. That’s the game now - some tweaks, get to the tournament, and hope it’s the right mix. It will be a very competitive division next year and we should be thankful our team remains a contender. It hasn’t always been thus. — Mark P.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gabriela Carroll, Paulie Loscalzo, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Lochlahn March, Olivia Reiner, Matt Breen, Ariel Simpson, Jackie Spiegel, Jeff Neiburg, and Jeff McLane.

Thanks for reading! Jim will be back at the controls of the newsletter on Friday. — Kerith