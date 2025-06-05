👨🏾‍⚕️ Nurse ‘Brick’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

About two weeks ago, I did a double take while at the Union game against Inter Miami. Not because I was a stone’s throw from Lionel Messi, but because among the pool of photographers at the game was former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, shrouded in cameras, taking candids.

Always been a big fan of watching athletes reinvent themselves after their playing career comes to a close.

Advertisement

Today, to kick things off, we have precisely that.

Meet D’Brickashaw Ferguson, former NFL offensive lineman with the New York Jets, who just earned his nursing degree from Jefferson University last month. Ferguson did it not only to follow in the footsteps of his mother and grandmother, both of whom were nurses, but also because he felt he “needed a new identity.”

Could you imagine this guy, who during his playing days was listed at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, coming into the room at your doctor’s office or by your hospital bed to check your vitals?

And with temperatures expected in the upper 80s today, consider reading this one outside.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Which athlete do you think has a good second act? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

This week’s series in Toronto served as a reunion between Jeff Hoffman, who signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Blue Jays over the winter, and some old friends in the Phillies bullpen. “I try to keep up with everybody,” Hoffman said Tuesday. “Obviously, we’ve got our own stuff going on here, so I got to kind of have my priorities, but I feel like every night I’m pretty much checking box scores and seeing who got in there, who didn’t, and how everybody’s doing.” And while he initially hoped to re-sign with the Phillies, Hoffman says he doesn’t have any hard feelings for his old team.

Aaron Nola, who has been on the injured list since May 16 with a right ankle sprain, was scheduled to throw a live batting practice session today, but that was canceled because of a setback in his recovery, the Phillies said.

Mick Abel gave the Phillies another quality start on the mound, but the Blue Jays prevailed with a walk-off single from catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in Toronto today at 3:07 p.m. (NBCSP, NBC10). Jesús Luzardo (5-1, 3.58 ERA) will start against Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (5-3, 3.80).

As the summer heats up, the Super Bowl champs have some internal competitions to watch, namely at the starting corner spot across from Quinyon Mitchell.

The battle likely will come down to veteran Adoree’ Jackson and third-year talent Kelee Ringo. Following the second day of open OTAs, Olivia Reiner talked to both about the competition and how it is making both players better.

One player who no longer will be competing with the Eagles is pass rusher Bryce Huff, who was traded to San Francisco on Monday. Here’s how our writers evaluated the deal.

It’s been a few weeks since the Flyers hired Rick Tocchet as the 25th head coach in team history.

On Wednesday, “Tocc” reportedly added his first new member to the staff, The Fourth Period reporting that the Flyers are hiring Jaroslav “Yogi” Svejkovský as an assistant coach.

The 48-year-old, who was an assistant last season under Tocchet in Vancouver, ran a Canucks power play that finished 15th in the NHL last season at 22.5%. Svejkovský, a native of Czechia, becomes the first European coach, head or assistant, in Flyers history.

At the beginning of this week, there were nine players with Union ties competing for one of 26 spots on the U.S. men’s soccer team’s roster for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup.

One of those players was former Union midfielder Jack McGlynn, who has been on a tear for his new club, Houston, and he hopes soon for country when the U.S. men take on Turkey in one of two tuneup games before the tournament begins on June 14.

But the news of the day was that it appears the USMNT will be without Zack Steffen, as the goalkeeper suffered a knee injury in training. Steffen, a Downingtown native, had a good camp before the injury and was in line to possibly unseat the incumbent No. 1, Matt Turner.

Inquirer reporter Jonathan Tannenwald, who has been embedded at the team’s training camp in Chicago this week, has more on the status of McGlynn and what’s next for Steffen.

Worth a look

Back to you in the studio: Sixers rookie Jared McCain is scheduled to provide live coverage of the NBA Finals, courtesy of the league’s Player Correspondent Program. Bling on ice: It appears the Eagles will have to wait a little longer to receive their Super Bowl LIX rings. Security blanket: Name, image and likeness deals aren’t just benefiting student-athletes. For some, they’re transforming lives for families. Beer bowl is back: Jason Kelce announced when he’s headed back down the shore for his event at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle.

On this date

June 5, 1948: How did fans know that Phillies Hall of Famer Richie Ashburn was going to be worth every penny? How about after he set an MLB rookie record with a hitting streak for 23 straight games.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

SADD VINAJOR

This Eagles player said he owes a goal of entering training camp in top shape to his Peloton and his favorite instructor, Ally Love. Think you know? Take a guess and click here to see if you’re correct.

What you’re saying about sports movies

We asked: What’s your favorite sports movie, and why?

My favorite sports movie is “Miracle,” the story of the 1980 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team. As a twenty-something fan, when the event occurred in 1980, it is indelibly etched in my mind. The struggles of a team of young upstart amateur/college hockey players playing against the Soviet professionals is a classic Samson vs Goliath story with the political intrigue of Russian/ USA Cold War relations added on top. The acting and characterization of Herb Brooks, played by Kurt Russell, is so believable that it feels more like a documentary. The flaws in the players that they overcome under the leadership of Brooks is very realistic. And of course, the actual TV call of Al Michaels doing the “do you believe in Miracles” is magic to complete the feeling! I think I will go and find it streaming to watch it again soon! — Brian F.

My favorite sports movie is “Goon” for a number of reasons. My dad was a Flyers season ticket holder in the 1970’s, so Doug “The Thug” Blatt in Goon reminds me of memories of hockey games with my dad. RIP Dad (“Judge”) and thank you, Broad Street Bullies, and the Spectrum, for the great memories and two great Stanley Cup wins. It is hard to believe that last week was the 50th anniversary of the second Stanley Cup win. Wow, 50 years. Unreal. — Tom M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gabriela Carroll, Lochlahn March, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Ariel Simpson, EJ Smith, Keith Pompey, and Joseph Santoliquito.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s it for Thursday. Jim returns tomorrow to get your weekend started. Take care, Philly. — Kerith