⚾ An unlikely All-Star | Sports Daily Newsletter

Adam Crognale’s job just got a whole lot cooler.

As if being the bat boy for the Phillies since 2021 wasn’t already a dream gig, Crognale will take it a step further as the National League representative at Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Advertisement

The Cherry Hill native and Temple graduate already has a remarkable story, one told by Inquirer writer Matt Breen, who noted that it was the Phillies whom Crognale, 26, credits with helping him beat a cancer diagnosis. Now, five years later, behind the respect of the entire team and a legion of fans who helped vote him in, Crognale will be sprinting out of the dugout at the All-Star Game.

Singing his praises? How about fellow All-Star Kyle Schwarber, who said this last year:

“He has the respect of everyone, just because of the way he goes about his business around us. He takes his job very seriously. He’s no-nonsense … He’s on top of everything.”

High praise and now a high honor. Safe to say Crognale’s having a great Thursday. Speaking of Thursday, we get a break from those 90-degree highs. Expect some showers, with temperatures staying in the mid-80s.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What’s your favorite part of MLB All-Star festivities? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The Sixers have been largely quiet for much of NBA free agency, with their stars Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey locked into max contracts and taking up most of their salary-cap space. That means moves on the margins, and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has been busy in that regard, adding two-way players left and right.

This week included the decisions to waive Alex Reese and sign Dominick Barlow and Igor Miličić Jr. Jabari Walker, who has been linked to the Sixers since the early days of free agency, also came to town for his press conference.

If Bryce Harper is still feeling any residual pain from that nagging wrist injury he’s had nearly all season, he certainly got a reprieve Wednesday in San Francisco. Harper smashed a solo home run and hit three doubles in the Phillies’ 13-0 drubbing of the Giants.

Believe it or not, it was the first time in his career he’s had four extra-base hits in a game, and his first game with an extra-base hit since returning from the wrist injury on June 30.

Next: The Phillies enjoy the day off before opening a three-game weekend series against the Padres in San Diego on Friday (9:40 p.m., NBCSP).

Two hundred twenty-four prospective NHL players realized their dreams two weeks ago when they heard their names called at the NHL draft.

Bryn Mawr’s Ajay White wasn’t one of them, as the 19-year-old goaltender went undrafted for the second consecutive season. But while White didn’t get drafted, that didn’t prevent him from living out his dream of wearing a Flyers jersey.

Last week, the lifelong Flyers fan participated in the team’s development camp after receiving an invitation from the club. While the odds are stacked against White, who plays in the United States Hockey League, no one will ever be able to take away what he achieved last week.

“That was a pretty surreal experience,” White, who played for the Junior Flyers and St. Joseph’s Prep, told The Inquirer.

Speaking of prospective NHLers, a few of the Flyers’ most recent draftees will be representing USA Hockey at a premier showcase.

The men’s basketball seeding pods ahead of the third annual Big 5 Classic came out Wednesday, and with the way the matchups are set, this could be the first time since the 1997-98 season in which Villanova won’t tip off against St. Joseph’s in Big 5 play.

The days of being dubbed the “Holy War” have long since ended, but unless the duo end up making it to the Big 5 Classic championship or third-place game on Dec. 6, the series will have been broken after a 27-year run. Inquirer writer Jeff Neiburg has more, along with a look at the pods ahead of the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

Worth a look

On this date

July 10, 1999: The U.S. women’s national soccer team defeated China in penalties at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., as Brandi Chastain’s goal secured the team’s second World Cup title and left an indelible image that fueled the growth of the women’s game in America.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

BEDECV MEGOJ

Scouts are still high on this new Philly athlete who’s merely been here a month. Think you know? Take a guess and then click here to see if you’re correct.

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked: Do you think VJ Edgecombe will be able to make an early impact?

VJ Edgecombe has played exactly one summer league game, which to me is way too premature to make any predictions on his NBA-level talent and how he will fit into the Sixers’ lineup. That said, I will be rooting for him and praying that he is a breath of fresh air for this very stale franchise. As for this coming season, I am in a “wait and see” mode before I begin investing my time and emotional currency in the Sixers. We have witnessed too many seasons of hype under this management group with little to no substance. I won’t be fooled this coming season! — James V.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Lochlahn March, Kerith Gabriel, Scott Lauber, Matt Breen, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Gus Elvin, Jeff Neiburg, Ariel Simpson, Sidney Snider, and Gabriela Carroll.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s Thursday. Thanks for taking time out to allow me to get your day started. Bella’s back tomorrow to get you ready for the weekend. — Kerith