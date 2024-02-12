Hail to the Chiefs again | Sports Daily Newsletter

Is there a three-peat ahead for Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs? Thanks to a calm, game-winning drive directed by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs pulled out a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl thriller Sunday night.

That’s two Super Bowl victories in a row for Reid and three in the last five years.

Is this a dynasty? “Yeah, it’s the start of one,” Mahomes told CBS after the game. “We’re not done. I know we’re going to celebrate tonight ... but we’ve got a young team and we’ll keep this thing going.”

Mahomes engineered a flawless drive to win it with the Chiefs trailing in overtime. He finished with 333 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to Mecole Hardman that sealed it.

Advertisement

Reid, of course, came to Kansas City in 2013 after getting fired by the Eagles. He remains unpopular with some fans around here, but while the Eagles are regrouping, Reid is preparing for another parade.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Can the retooled Sixers make a playoff run after Joel Embiid returns? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Kyle Lowry, the pride of Cardinal Dougherty High and Villanova, is set to sign a $2.8 million contract with the Sixers for the remainder of the season. It is worth wondering how much Lowry, nearly 38, has left in the tank. But Lowry won a title under Nick Nurse with the Raptors in 2019, Keith Pompey writes, and he can help players buy in to what Nurse is selling.

There is a very narrow path for the Sixers to become some version of the team they were with Joel Embiid, David Murphy writes. It will require Tyrese Maxey to become the kind of scorer he has never needed to be, but there’s more to it than that.

Ricky Council IV put together the best performance of his young NBA career with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers on Saturday.

Next: The Sixers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 7 (NBCSP+).

Haason Reddick has 27 sacks for the Eagles over the last two seasons, ranking sixth in the NFL in that span, but the edge rusher out of Temple could be lining up for someone else next season. The Eagles granted Reddick permission to seek a trade going into the offseason, a league source said. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of a three-year contract and is seeking a new deal.

The Phillies have agreed to terms on a one-year, $2 million major-league contract with right-hander Spencer Turnbull, a source said. Turnbull, 31, was a free agent after being non-tendered by the Tigers in November. He has a 4.55 ERA in 61 major-league appearances (60 starts), but he has made only seven starts since 2021 because of injuries.

Next: Phillies pitchers and catchers will report to spring training Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla.

The Flyers selected defenseman Oliver Bonk and center Denver Barkey in last June’s draft, but the pair of prospects didn’t need an introduction.

That’s because Bonk and Barkey were already close friends and teammates with the London Knights of the OHL. Both players are having breakout seasons for the Knights and appear on the fast track to the NHL. Josh Tolentino caught up with them about their close bond and shared dream.

The Flyers held the Seattle Kraken to only two third-period shots on Saturday night. Here’s how they did it.

Next: The Flyers will look to make it four straight tonight at 7 as they host the Arizona Coyotes (NBCSP).

Villanova is 13-11 overall and 6-7 in the Big East, but the Wildcats still have hopes of an NCAA Tournament berth. ‘Nova dismantled Seton Hall, 80-54, on Sunday, prompting Pirates coach Shaheen Holloway to say: “We just got embarrassed. “They punched us in the face and we ran away.”

The way Kyle Neptune’s team has responded over the last week should have Villanova fans at least clinging to a bit of hope, Jeff Neiburg writes.

Worth a look

Track mark: Former Archbishop Wood star Gary Martin set the school record in the mile at the University of Virginia. He’s back: Clark Slajchert returned to the court for Penn, but the Quakers fell to Princeton.

On this date

Feb. 12, 2023: The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. No need for the gory details — we all remember.

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked you: How do you interpret the Sixers’ trades? Are they still all-in for this season or planning for the future? Among your responses:

They have been inept for a long time. General manager has done nothing to improve this team and owner is just as guilty. The problem now is when is he going to sell. — Richard C.

72 and been a 76er fan since the days of Wilt. Really don’t see the point in grooming Jaden Springer for the last 3 years and then dealing him in conference to Boston. Have a feeling that will haunt us for years. Better score 135/game, because we just traded away our defensive minded players. Get the matador capes out! — Charlie F.

The Sixers are too talent slim, more so than their competition. Doesn’t appear that any move can improve their situation up. Down, is more likely. Best we wait till the kids from Camden vacate KY to the NBA. Maybe they’ll hook up with the Sixers and then ... Who knows? Mend quickly and carefully Joel. Tyrese has his hands full. — John B.

Daryl Morey seems to love to move players like pieces on a chess board. He does it so often though that the team is always changing. In order to be a successful franchise, stability is a quality that he ignores. I would prefer a team that continues to build from within with only occasional changes, giving the players a sense of family and stability. — Richard F.

I don’t see the benefit of the Beverley trade from a performance standpoint. How long will it take to integrate the new players into the team? What will happen to the defense? If Embiid returns, then another integration. Everything with the Sixers is always in a state of flux. Another year flushed. — Karl Z.

Following a tumultuous season’s end, the Eagles confirm Nick Sirianni’s return for a fourth year. After a dismal 1-6 finish, Sirianni’s ability to address the team’s challenges will define his future. The decision sparks intrigue, given the departure of key assistants. In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane offers insights into the offseason dynamics and sheds light on the crucial decisions shaping the Eagles’ path forward. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jackie Spiegel, Josh Tolentino, Keith Pompey, EJ Smith, Gina Mizell, David Murphy, Jeff Neiburg, Scott Lauber, and Colin Beazley.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s all for today, newsletter faithful. How many of you miss football already like me? See you in Tuesday’s newsletter. — Jim