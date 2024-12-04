Defining hire | Sports Daily Newsletter

Temple’s athletic director, Arthur Johnson, was tasked with finding a new football coach just weeks into his job. But three years later, Stan Drayton, who finished with a 9-25 record at the helm, is out and K.C. Keeler is in after a two-week search.

On Tuesday, the former Sam Houston State coach was officially introduced on the school’s campus, where he said that he doesn’t want the word “rebuild” associated with his Owls: “We have to go get this thing right away. … We’re going to get this done now.”

Advertisement

Johnson was asked if the process was different from when he hired Drayton in 2021. This time around, new school president John Fry entrusted Johnson with making the decision instead of a committee. But Johnson acknowledged that he knows this will define his tenure as Temple’s athletic director.

If Keeler fails to turn Temple’s program around, Johnson won’t likely have the opportunity to hire another football coach, Jeff Neiburg writes.

— Isabella DiAmore @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ What do you think of Temple’s new hire? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Opposing offensive linemen are getting creative in their efforts to stop Jalen Carter, from double-teaming to getting away with some seemingly suspect blocking techniques. No matter. The Eagles’ second-year defensive tackle has still had a deep impact on the defensive line.

The Eagles’ biggest win of the season Sunday stemmed from the defensive line’s biggest performance, which was led by Carter. The Eagles got pressure on Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson on 25 of his 45 dropbacks. EJ Smith gives us a breakdown of the film: Carter wrecked the Ravens’ offensive game plan.

He was much-hyped, and has much delivered. With five games to go in the 2024 regular season, Vic Fangio has the Eagles defense on pace to finish as one of the top statistical units in the NFL — an incredible ascent for a group that ranked toward the bottom of the league last year. The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane zooms in on the old-school, veteran coordinator, and explains why Fangio has not only been a perfect fit, but a driving force behind the Eagles’ postseason push. Listen here.

This isn’t exactly what the 76ers had in mind. With injuries to several veterans, the Sixers were almost forced to shift into a youth movement centered around Jared McCain, Ricky Council IV, KJ Martin, and Adem Bona. That group, along with star guard Tyrese Maxey, led the Sixers in rare wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons and a close loss to the Houston Rockets. That run was solidified Monday when McCain was named Eastern Conference rookie of the month.

Just a few months into Danny Brière’s tenure, in the summer of 2023, there were rumblings about Travis Sanheim being traded. The Flyers general manager came close to shipping Sanheim to the St. Louis Blues before Torey Krug’s decision not to waive his no-move clause nixed the move. Now, the defenseman is a big part of the Flyers’ bright future.

Carli Lloyd was named as one of the newest members of the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Tuesday, earning a first-ballot induction. The Delran native won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and those four major tournament titles are tied for second in U.S. women’s team history.

Here’s a look back at the five best moments from Lloyd’s U.S. soccer career.

Worth a look

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who holds the Sixers’ record for the highest scoring average in a season?

B) Wilt Chamberlain averaged 33.5 points per game in the 1965-66 season. Tom L. was first with the correct answer.

The schedule

The Sixers host the Orlando Magic tonight at 7:30 (NBCSP). The Flyers host the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP). The Eagles host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Fox29).

What you’re saying about Eagles defense?

We asked: Who has been the MVP of the Eagles defense so far? Among your responses:

The low cost defense is first in fewest yards allowed, 2nd in fewest passing yards, and 7th in fewest rushing yards allowed. In individual stats the Eagles are not dominant. Zack Baun is 4th in most tackles, Josh Sweat is 19th in sacks, and Reed Blankenship is 10th in interceptions, so it looks like the Eagles defense is truly a TEAM effort and not one headed up by super star individuals. I think much credit has to go to Vic Fangio for making these individuals into an extremely effective defense. Individual wise I think Nakobe Dean might be on his way to being a super star. — Everett S.

Zack Baum!! Not close. How long have we the fans been begging for a linebacker who can play like….. a linebacker?? Cover, tackle, pursue, be where they need to be when they need to be there, lead and inspire!!! Zack has been all of these and more. He exploded from game one and has remained dependable and available! It would be hard to believe his teammates would not unanimously agree. — Jon S.

Zach Baun for sure. He has been an absolute stud and made everyone around him better. Howie needs to work out an extension before the end of the season. If he hits free agency he is gone. Quinyon is a close second. What a steal him and Coop have been. Both play like seasoned vets. It’s going to be awesome to watch them grow and succeed together for many years to come. — RJ M.

Zack Baun, but Jalen Carter is running a close 2nd, with Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean a close 3rd & 4th. — Bruce M.

Zach Baun. Hopefully with his great play all year and the improvement of Nakobe Dean, the Eagles will finally realize that great linebacker play can really help your defense!! — Bill R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Sam O’Neal, EJ Smith, Isabella DiAmore, Jackie Spiegel, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Owen Hewitt, and Ariel Simpson.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading! Stay warm, Philly, and have a wonderful Wednesday. Kerith will be in your inbox tomorrow. — Bella