Sunday drama awaits⛳ | Sports Daily Newsletter

During the final round of the Truist Championship on Sunday at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, a PGA Tour player might be facing this situation: Arrive at the 14th hole, a delicate par 3, facing a multishot deficit with hope and fear, golf’s great opposite emotions.

That’s because three of the four closing holes are the hardest the Wissahickon Course has to offer and the course’s final stretch could set up high drama on the tournament’s final hole.

The Inquirer’s Jeff Neiburg takes a closer look at what could be the deciding shots of the tournament, including “Hell’s Half Acre” at hole No. 15.

Catch up with all of our content before the Truist Championship’s first-round tees off later this morning.

Home runs have been hard to come by for Alec Bohm this season. His homer in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday snapped a drought that had lasted since Sept. 20, 2024. While it was good to get the first one out of the way, his home run total doesn’t matter as much to Bohm as simply producing does.

Trea Turner hit his second homer of the season in the third inning to jump-start the Phillies’ offense in a 7-0 shutout win over the Rays.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in Tampa at 7:05 tonight (NBCSP). Jesús Luzardo (3-0, 1.94 ERA) will start against Rays right-hander Ryan Pepiot (2-4, 4.23).

You read that right, the Eagles reportedly have worked out a deal that keeps tight end Dallas Goedert in Philadelphia. Goedert shopped himself around to teams this offseason, but reports say he got back in the room with the Eagles and emerged with a restructured deal for one year worth $10 million, with another million in incentives.

“Dallas is a heck of a player — a heck of a player, a heck of a person,” general manager Howie Roseman said when asked about Goedert’s future after the draft. “Certainly don’t want to do anything publicly where we’re discussing anyone’s business, but I have so much respect for him. Been to two Super Bowls together and obviously would love him on this team.”

Inquirer writer Jeff McLane has more on Goedert’s contract and what happens next.

Weren’t we just celebrating a championship on Broad Street? While it might not feel like much time has passed since the Eagles’ season culminated with another Super Bowl victory, the team’s brain trust spent much of the last two months grinding to get ready for the NFL draft. Now that all the picks are in, how did the Eagles do? Can fans count on any of this year’s rookies to move the needle toward a successful title defense? The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane evaluates the Eagles’ top selections with draft guru and former NFL general manager Mike Mayock. LISTEN HERE

The 76ers are less than a week from the NBA draft lottery in Chicago, where they will learn whether they will keep their top-six protected pick or hand it over to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers’ history suggest they might not have much to worry about.

The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey digs into the numbers and explain how the Sixers became the luckiest team in draft lottery history. Their draft position has improved eight times — moving up at least three spots on five occasions — during 18 lottery appearances since 1986.

While that’s long been the suggestion for drivers to refrain from using I-76 as an arterial, the Schuylkill we’re referring to is the river, and the topic at hand is that for the third year in a row, the annual Dad Vail Regatta won’t be situated on it.

Instead, the two-day event, which begins tomorrow, returns to the Cooper River in Pennsauken. Inquirer writer Isabella DiAmore has more on all you need to know if you want to check it out this weekend.

Cavan gets the call: Union teen phenom Cavan Sullivan earned the first start of his pro career in opening round play of the U.S. Open Cup against Indy Eleven last night. Phillies Extra: Before the newest one drops tomorrow, check out this conversation with Justin Crawford on The Inquirer’s Phillies Extra. Pop quiz: Think you know the names of some of Philly’s most memorable arenas? Test your knowledge. Never too late: Former Phillie Jeff Manto is getting his degree from Temple, 40 years after he left school early to pursue his baseball dream.

May 8, 1967: Boxing legend Muhammad Ali gets federally indicted after he refuses to join the Army in the height of the Vietnam War.

MARDNAN HALLINGUCN

This former Eagles great is actually living vicariously through current Birds quarterback Jalen Hurts. Think you know? Take a guess and click here to see if you’re correct.

We asked: What are your favorite memories of the soon-to-be renamed Wells Fargo Center?

My memories of the stadium are from long, long ago, before it became the Wells Fargo Center, and even before it was named Spectrum II after the rebuild of the original Spectrum. I worked for a large corporation that kept a box there for many years. I was (and still am) a Sixers fan. When I went to see a Sixers game then, I never again wanted to see a game from the box. When I go to a live game of any of the Philly teams, I want to concentrate on the game. In the box, with others and a couple of our customers, I could never really watch the game; I remember getting there before the game started with others, and the next time I focused on the floor, they were taking up the parquet floor to get it ready for the next event, a Flyers game. Under the parquet was the ice rink. It’s a memory, but probably not what you wanted, I think. — John W.

My favorite memories are not of sports, but of concerts. Over the years, despite the name changes, I’ve seen Elton John, Madonna, Fleetwood Mac (twice), just to name a few. [Those] were some great times. — Kathy T.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Isabella DiAmore, Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Keith Pompey, Gabriela Carroll, Lochlahn March, Matt Breen, Scott Lauber, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

