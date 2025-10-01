He’s the captain now | Sports Daily Newsletter

Happy Wednesday, readers.

At first, I considered starting off the morning talking about the 4-0 Eagles, whose offense ranks second-worst in the league and yet they have figured out how to win games — and some folks seem to have a problem with it.

But we’ll get to that later, as well as some other Eagles news and notes. Let’s talk about the Sixers, a team who finished with the fifth-worst record in the NBA last season.

Entering this season, it may feel like the same tale as last year: continuing injury woes. But something felt different during the Sixers’ media day on Friday. There was no talk of NBA titles or emphasis on best-case scenarios. Instead, the Sixers brought a level of self-awareness that has been lacking in recent years.

The team also wants to establish a playing style rather than building around a certain player. But if there is one member who could be the voice of the locker room and leader on the floor, it’s Tyrese Maxey.

The point guard may not have Joel Embiid’s resumé, but the Sixers are trending toward becoming Maxey’s team. Not only is he the most dependable player, he’s entering his sixth season as the team’s unquestioned leader.

The Phillies have officially begun their preparations for the postseason. In years past, there have been discussions across baseball on whether a bye could throw a team off its rhythm, but the Phillies are viewing the days off before the division series as a benefit. Also, Johan Rojas is still feeling soreness in his quadriceps and will not be an option in the National League Division Series as a pinch-runner or defender off the bench.

As they await for Saturday’s opener, the Phillies will scrimmage Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They sold 29,500 tickets for the workout after putting them on sale for $10, with proceeds going toward Phillies Charities. They expect to sell out the limited remaining tickets.

Kelee Ringo filled in for the injured and inactive Adoree’ Jackson at cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell against the Buccaneers. Vic Fangio said “it’s possible” that the 6-foot-2, 207-pound cornerback gets another chance to start against the Broncos this Sunday, even if Jackson is healthy.

Also, the Eagles placed long snapper Charley Hughlett and edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo on injured reserve. To replace Hughlett, the Eagles signed 27-year-old Cal Adomitis, who spent three seasons with the Bengals.

The Flyer trimmed 11 players from their roster, and two of the most notable prospects, Alex Bump and Emil Andrae, have been bumped to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. Bump showed flashes of what he can bring but wasn’t consistent enough. Meanwhile, Andrae had a good camp but didn’t pop enough.

Among the other players joining them in the trip to Allentown are forwards Devin Kaplan, Denver Barkey, and Alexis Gendron and goalies Aleksei Kolosov and Carson Bjarnason.

Even though the Flyers rested most of their regulars in Monday’s preseason matchup with the Boston Bruins, Tyson Foerster showed some chemistry with Noah Cates and Bobby Brink.

When Evan Simon was getting ready for the Owls’ season opener against Massachusetts, the redshirt senior had a full-circle moment. The starting quarterback believes his purpose was to come to Temple, after spending four years at Rutgers, and turn things around. He spends countless hours at Edberg-Olson Hall — and has even opted to sleep there some nights.

In other college news, there’s much buzz surrounding the Penn State men’s hockey team after it made an underdog run to the Frozen Four last season. Now with top NHL prospect Gavin McKenna, the Nittany Lions are one of the favorites to win it all.

On Tuesday, the Atlantic 10 hosted its men’s basketball media day. St. Joseph’s finished seventh in conference preseason polls while La Salle wound up 11th. Both programs have new coaches this season.

Sports snapshot

Long time coming: Holy Ghost Prep will join the Philadelphia Catholic League in the 2026-27 school year. Newcomers welcomed: The Union announced a new initiative to give free tickets to fans attending their first soccer game. A lot at stake: On Wednesday, Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit come to town for a women’s showdown at Subaru Park. Opening doors: Philly’s first women’s sports bar, Marsha’s, proved that Philly isn’t just a great sports town — it’s a great women’s sports town.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Kyle Schwarber has hit 12 homers for the Phillies in the postseason, sharing the team’s career record with which other player?

A) Bryce Harper — Michael F. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the greatest

We asked: Who is the greatest athlete in Philadelphia at the moment? Among your responses:

Only one choice — Jalen Hurts. — Andy G.

Kyle Schwarber hands down. Possibly when the post season is over and the Fightins’ win it all, he’d consider switching sports and join the Eagles after the parade. The “O” line could really use another strong man. — Ronald R.

It is Saquon Barkley. He’ll be exploding for big yardage and touchdowns as the season goes on. — Warren V.

So any, but Michael Jack Schmidt was the best 3rd baseman ever — Bill M.

Right now the two best athletes in Philadelphia are Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. All time Wilt Chamberlain. — Everett S.

This is a tough one! Too close to choose between Kyle Schwarber and Jalen Hurts. But because we are in the midst of the Baseball Playoffs, I will choose Kyle Schwarber! He’s not about himself, unlike Harper, and is humble and helpful to younger players by always trying to encourage and help them. He is a CLASS ACT and very sincere! GO PHILLIES! — Sandy L.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Keith Pompey, Gustav Elvin, Matt Breen, Lochlahn March, Olivia Reiner, Isabella DiAmore, Jackie Spiegel, Melissa Lyttle, Jonathan Tannenwald, Kerith Gabriel, Ryan Mack, Owen Hewitt, and Greg Finberg.

— Bella