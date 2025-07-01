🏀 Philly’s getting in the game | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Philadelphia Rage lasted 1½ seasons, with none other than Dawn Staley as their star guard, before the American Basketball League folded in December 1998. Now, finally, professional women’s basketball will be returning to the city.

The WNBA announced Monday that a new Philadelphia team will become the league’s 18th franchise, set to debut in 2030. It will be owned and operated by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the 76ers.

Advertisement

“Philadelphia has long-deserved a WNBA team,” league commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Inquirer. “And we’re proud to say that today is officially the day.”

The commissioner played it close to the vest, but the day must have had special meaning for someone who grew up in South Jersey and played at Lehigh. “One thing that probably played in Philly’s favor,” she said, “is my knowledge of the love for basketball in that city.”

Here’s more of our coverage from a big day for the WNBA in Philadelphia:

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ What should be the name of Philadelphia’s WNBA team? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Bryce Harper, out since June 7 with inflammation in his right wrist, was back in the lineup on Monday. He doesn’t know yet how he will manage his wrist to prevent a recurrence of the injury but plans to take things day-by-day. Harper said he may take days off if needed, and the Phillies are off Thursday, allowing him to ease back in.

“It feels way better than where I was three weeks ago or four weeks ago, or whatever it was. So I’m happy with where we are,” Harper said before the game. “Ultimately, it’s going to come down to how I feel each day.”

Zack Wheeler threw eight scoreless innings to power the Phillies to a series-opening win over the Padres.

Andrew Painter is representing the Phillies at the Futures Game, but don’t expect to see him on the mound.

A young star will be making his debut for the Phillies before tonight’s game against the Padres. Meet Tugger, their new service pup-in-training.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against San Diego at 6:35 tonight (NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (6-2, 2.79 ERA) will start against Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta (8-2, 3.36).

After a breakout season in 2023-24, Flyers defenseman Cam York suffered a shoulder injury in late October and struggled to find his game this past season. The Flyers made a qualifying offer to the restricted free agent on Monday. They did not make an offer to forward Jakob Pelletier by the deadline.

Flyers general manager Danny Brière told The Inquirer he believes York can get back on track: “Yeah, I think Cam started showing that a couple of years ago, and then last year didn’t take a step forward. There were many reasons for that. He was injured. I agree with that. I think, yeah, there’s a lot more there with Cam York.”

Brière had much more to say about the Flyers in a Q and A with our Jackie Spiegel.

The Union went 11 straight MLS games without a defeat, a club record, but their streak ended Sunday night in a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Crew. They hung in there, considering that they were missing the injured Frankie Westfield, Ian Glavinovich, Olivier Mbaizo, Tai Baribo, and Mikael Uhre, while Nathan Harriel and Quinn Sullivan were with the U.S. men’s national team. And Jakob Glesnes was suspended for the game.

Cavan Sullivan, the 15-year-old midfielder, played 45 minutes, but it was not enough.

Worth a look

A new high: Jason Kelce’s fifth annual fundraiser in Sea Isle City raised more than $1 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Checking in: The Knicks reportedly reached out to Dawn Staley about their head coaching position.

🧠 Trivia time

Which former first-round draft pick by the Sixers went on to win four NBA titles with another team? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Jrue Holiday

B) Andre Iguodala

C) Jerry Stackhouse

D) Lou Williams

What you’re saying about great lefties

We asked you: Steve Carlton is the Phillies’ greatest lefty ever. Who is No. 2 and why? Among your responses:

The #2 left-handed pitcher in my lifetime would be Cole Hamels, possibly the most underappreciated player on the 2008 World Series team. He had a great career with the Phillies but his performance in the 2008 playoffs and World Series should cement his place as an all-time Phillie. That was probably the best clutch performance by a Phillies pitcher that I have ever seen before or since. — Tom E.

There is little to choose between the best three Phillies left-handed pitchers of all time. All had ERAs between 3.43-3.54. Most recently, Cole Hamels pitched ten years for the Phillies, then 4 years elsewhere. He won 114 games for the Phillies, and 163 in his 15-year career. Centered in the 1950s, Chris Short and Curt Simmons won 132 and 115 Phillies games respectively. Short pitched nearly all his career for the Phillies and won 135 games, while Simmons pitched thirteen years for the Phillies, then 7 seasons elsewhere. The nod should go to Simmons, who made 3 all-star teams, and won 193 games in his career, and combined with Robin Roberts to form the best 1-2 pitching tandem in the NL. — John W.

Curt Simmons — big part of the Whiz Kids 1950 success, long career with the Phils. — Richard V.

Pretty much a toss-up between Cole Hamels, Cliff Lee, Chris Short and Curt Simmons. Clearly, someone whose first name begins with the letter “C.” ... If he had pitched longer for the Phillies (and that’s only because they made one of the dumbest trades in team history), it would be Lee. If Hamels had pitched longer in Philadelphia (also one of the dumbest trades in the history of a team that has made a lot of dumb trades), it would be a no-brainer. If they had any patience with Simmons and kept him through his arm trouble (here, they just cut someone too soon instead of trading him... do you see a pattern here?), it might be him. — John S.

Thanks to Kathy T., John K, Mike F., Chip L, Everett S., and Michael C., who also weighed in on this topic.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Gina Mizell, Ariel Simpson, Gabriela Carroll, Owen Hewitt, Anthony Wood, Sidney Snider, Nate File, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, and Devin Jackson.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading Sports Daily. I’ll see you in Wednesday’s newsletter. — Jim