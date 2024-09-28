Still rooting for the Phils | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

You might need an umbrella if you’re going outside in this dreary weather.

Advertisement

Today, I’m reliving how the Phillies clinched the NL East title this week, and the bonds that elevate the team — and fans — in thrilling moments like this.

But first, we have details on Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s weekend stop in purple Bucks County, a historic church closing its soup kitchen after four decades, and a lawsuit against the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office over long delays in transferring deeds after property auctions.

— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

What you should know today

We’re told that Mondays suck. But witnessing the joyous moment the Phillies became National League East champions turned my night around.

I’m coming up on 2 ½ years as a Philadelphian. Few things make me feel more at home than the wholesome camaraderie among the best sports fans in the world. And those good vibes are mirrored right back to us through the team’s affection for one another. It makes us root for them that much harder.

The Phils are second to none. They’re best buds. They openly care for each other. They wear friendship necklaces. They share cigarettes. They make our hearts burst. “They’re in love with each other,” manager Rob Thomson said in 2022. They’re having so much fun, and we’re having fun with them. May this energy keep propelling them to more fulfilling victories like Monday night, their first NL East crown since 2011.

I was watching the game from home, but the energy from the park beamed into my living room. My friends and I were excitedly texting throughout the game, and incredibly jealous of everybody lucky enough to witness history at Citizens Bank Park. I celebrated when Kyle Schwarber slammed his 100th RBI for the second year in a row. I clapped hard when J.T. Realmuto came through with a 2-run home run in the second inning, followed by Nick Castellanos with a single in the third. I screamed when Johan Rojas crashed into an outfield wall just to make an incredible catch in the fifth. I was on the edge of my seat, all up until Castellanos made the final catch.

When the game finally ended and we took the title, I immediately texted my friends: “I need a playback of this finale.” We got that, and we also got to see scenes of celebration from the locker room, something that the Phillies held off on doing even after securing their playoff spot. Nope, they waited until the division was under lock and key. After partying with them vicariously through social media, fans went to sleep Monday night thinking, “Red October is right around the corner, and it’s ours for the taking.” That exciting feeling carried me through this week.

Back in May, my colleague and civil courts reporter Abraham Gutman said something that lives rent-free in my mind: “Feeling grateful to be alive in Philadelphia in 2024 to watch and root for these Phillies. You don’t get many teams like this — amazing at the sport, lovable guys, immaculate vibes — to cheer for in a lifetime.”

I may love a band named Sports, and a song called … you guessed it … “Sports.” Still, I’m no expert on the topic. (I leave the deep analysis and thorough reporting to my smart and talented colleagues in the sports department). Friday night’s game was a blowout loss with concerns raised about Ranger Suárez’s bad performance. And I know “World Series or bust” adds tension. But I also know this: We own the East this year. Strength, commitment, and resilience were key catalysts. The genuinely pure companionship of this team and this city is the cherry on top making it all the more sweet.

Go Phils. Here’s all you need to know about what’s ahead in the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office is no stranger to controversy. Its history of scandal and corruption goes back to the mid-19th century.

Our recent report revealed that under Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s leadership, the office is failing miserably in its handling of court security and inmate transportation, due to a dangerous shortage of deputies that the office blames on a lack of funding. And the office was just sued over its lengthy delays in transferring deeds after property auctions.

In her latest op-ed, columnist Helen Ubiñas says it seems city leaders are shrugging off the latest problems at the troubled office.

“At this rate of complicity in sheriff’s office scandals, city officials won’t hold the office accountable until it costs someone their life,” Ubiñas says. Keep reading to get her perspective on the state of the Sheriff’s Office.

❓ Pop quiz

The beloved political TV drama series The West Wing recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Which cast member grew up in Philly’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood before landing a role on the show?

A) Martin Sheen (role: Jed Bartlet, president)

B) Mary McCormack (role: Kate Harper, deputy national security adviser)

C) Melissa Fitzgerald (role: Carol Fitzpatrick, assistant to the press secretary)

D) Bradley Whitford (role: Josh Lyman, chief of staff)

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The Philadelphia Museum of Art lent a painting by this famed post-impressionist painter to be displayed at London’s National Gallery.

COVEN HANGING TV

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Dorothy Hunsberger who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Sabrina Carpenter. The Quakertown native will bring her Short n’ Sweet tour to the Wells Fargo Center next month. (Also, new reports actually connect the pop star’s music video to the historic indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams? 👀)

Icelandic band Sigur Rós was accompanied by the 41-piece Wordless Music Orchestra in a mesmerizing performance at the Met on Monday night.

The band is touring behind their latest album Átta, dreaming up ethereal landscapes and bringing the audience an otherwordly experience. In a review of the show, Shaun Brady wrote for The Inquirer that the performance ended to roaring applause and a standing ovation.

Gritty, the edgy, googly-eyed orange creature and Flyers mascot, was recently seen strolling down the street by someone who posted a clip to X with the caption: “gritty spotted walking around philly today. unsure of context.”

And in Gritty fashion, he responded: “I literally live here.”

Maybe he was forced out of his secret hideout again. Or he was hunting down a hoagie. He was dressed for a business casual occasion. What do you do (or think) if you see this living meme in public? Wherever he was headed, Gritty was determined, walking at a downtown pace, ready to clap back at anyone speaking ill on his city’s name.

👋🏽 I’ll see you again tomorrow with the latest news.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.