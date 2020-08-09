At its worst, Team Biden looks like a country for old men. OK, to be more accurate: Old white men. Biden’s flexibility on ideas — his shift from 1970s Anti-Busing Guy to hero of gay marriage in the 2010s — is balanced by his rigid loyalty to friendships forged in times very different from our current moment. It’s gob-smacking that the search for a woman who will finally break the glass ceiling of holding national office is led by the 76-year-old lobbyist and ex-Connecticut senator Chris Dodd. Biden may have complete faith in his old friend, but Dodd should have lost the confidence of anyone who read about his 20th-century exploits with the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, which publicized the regrettable term “waitress sandwich” and was arguably criminal.