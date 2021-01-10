The most powerful testimony about what really happened with policing in Washington on this infamous Wednesday came from two Black officers in the Capitol Police who spoke — anonymously, which is more than understandable under the heated circumstances — with Buzzfeed News about what they witnessed. They said their supervisors had failed to speak in advance of the potential danger — even though insurrectionists had been planning openly on social media for weeks — and failed to issue vital equipment like gas masks. During the afternoon, they said they were violently assaulted by rioters — some of whom carried “Blue Lives Matter” flags — and repeatedly called the N-word, and that several rioters flashed law-enforcement badges at them. “[One guy] pulled out his badge and he said, ‘We’re doing this for you,’” a Black officer told Buzzfeed. That, and knowing that so many of their white Capitol Police colleagues voted for Trump and the chaos he unleashed, was clearly painful to the officers.