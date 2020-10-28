What is the supermarket test, you ask? Well, the supermarket is where I have spent the most time during the pandemic, with the exception of my own house. If the parameters of buying food weekly are acceptable, then anything better than those parameters should also be acceptable. I ask myself the following: Is the activity indoors or outdoors (the most important factor in my decision-making)? Am I able to socially distance? How long will the activity last? If I am putting myself at equal or lesser risk than going to the supermarket, I will usually partake.