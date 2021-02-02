The controller’s report can and should reignite civilian demands for community control of policing, and accountability for state violence like deployed tear gas. Our mayor’s passive greenlight of chemical agents associated with human rights violations and lack of leadership since, alongside questionable budget choices from City Council, have not met a demand of this moment: defund the police and redirect the money to community needs. Instead, police were allocated millions of unscheduled funds to pay for overtime and permitted the unplanned purchase of tasers as munitions—all while public health and service professionals still struggle to gain access to PPE during a global pandemic, and following yet another police killing of a Black man, Walter Wallace Jr., in October.