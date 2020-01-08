Outlets including the Inquirer, Billy Penn, and CNN cooed that Outlaw will be the first woman of color to serve as Philadelphia’s top brass. Coverage focused on her being a black woman and Philadelphia’s supposedly “scandal-plagued” police force. Many articles ignored or buried the surging murder rate in our city – Billy Penn and CNN’s first reports didn’t even bother to mention it. Apparently the police chief exists solely to affirm the progressive ideal of what an officer should look like, rather than focus on the need to fight crime on behalf of vulnerable Philadelphians.