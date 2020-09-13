Look, I get why CNN and MSNBC would get on the Outragephone to summon the worn-out Outragemobile — none of the 43 men (Cleveland twice) who came before Trump have ever made comments or taken actions so unworthy of the presidency — but not only was I not shocked by these two huge stories, I felt completely numb. Many of us knew from the June 2015 moment that Trump stole Neil Young’s music and came down that escalator that the threat of him winning the White House and then blowing it up in broad daylight was real, perhaps inevitable. Yet the childlike ability of the punditocracy to maintain a level of shock in September 2020 continues to drown out the more important conversations America should be having on Election Eve.