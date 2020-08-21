One life saving tool that Philadelphia could have used at this moment but is unlikely to have soon is a supervised injection site. Last October, a federal judge sided with Safehouse, the nonprofit working to open a site, and rejected the argument of Trump-appointed prosecutor William McSwain that the sites violate federal law. However, in June, the judge issued a stay on his ruling, citing social and economic upheaval. The stay came in the midst of a pandemic and after a February effort by Safehouse to open a location in South Philadelphia that was met with protest. Now the case is pending at an appellate court — promising a long legal battle.