There is no softer target in professional sports right now than Major League Baseball. It could have been the only game in town during this spring and summer of COVID-19, could have had the virtual-watercooler conversation all to itself, and its owners and players couldn’t set aside their own myopia and greed long enough to seize the public stage. Now it will return for a 60-game regular season, with the specter of an increased outbreak among its players and personnel still looming, with a newly implemented set of ersatz gimmicks that are supposed to gin up excitement in a moribund sport. Each extra half-inning will begin with a runner on second base? Brilliant. We’re one step closer to a mercy rule. A socially distanced DQ Blizzard for everybody after the game.