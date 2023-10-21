Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 5: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

The Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series still needed just two games to punch their ticket back to the World Series.

The D’backs tied the series 2-2 Friday night in a comeback win at Chase Field, which happened thanks to a meltdown by embattled Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel. Veteran Phillies radio announcer and former pitcher Larry Andersen was among those who questioned the decision to go with Kimbrel after getting tagged with the loss in Game 3.

» READ MORE: Phillies vs. D'backs Game 5: Live updates

“When he goes back-to-back days, he just doesn’t have the same velocity,” Andersen said. “If he had good command, it’s one thing. He generally doesn’t have good command without the velocity. And sometimes with the velocity he doesn’t.”

Saturday’s Game 5 will begin at 8:07 p.m. at Chase Field, the final game of the series in Phoenix. Both teams will travel back to Philadelphia for Game 6 on Monday night. Game 7, if needed, would be Tuesday. The pool party at Chase Field backup catcher Garrett Stubbs has envisioned is now officially canceled.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 5 of the Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS:

What channel is today’s Phillies-D’backs game on?

Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 5 is scheduled to begin at 8:07 p.m. Eastern on TBS. The series is tied 2-2.

Calling the series for TBS is play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson and analysts Jeff Francoeur and Ron Darling. Matt Winer will report from Chase Field in Phoenix.

Over on TruTV, MLB Network analyst Alanna Rizzo hosts an alternate broadcast featuring Hispanic MLB voices, including Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso, and Kenley Jansen.

On 94.1 WIP, Phillies announcers Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker will once again handle play-calling duties. They’ll be joined for three innings by Tom McCarthy, the team’s TV voice on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which doesn’t have the rights to air Phillies playoff games.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will call Phillies-Diamondbacks in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. A Spanish broadcast of the game will air on MLB Network, with Fernando Álvarez on play-by-play alongside analyst Carlos Peña.

Where can I stream today’s Phillies-D’backs game?

Phillies-Diamondbacks will stream on the Max app, but you would need a subscription to both Max ($9.99 a month with ads) and the B/R Sports Add-On ($9.99 a month), though they are running a promo.

You also can stream the series on the TBS app, but you’ll need to log in with a cable subscription.

The games also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries TBS, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

You won’t be able to watch if you’re a Fubo subscriber, since the subscription service doesn’t carry Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels.

Who are the starting pitchers for Phillies-D’backs Game 5?

It will be a rematch of Game 1, with the Phillies sending Zack Wheeler (2-0, 1.93 ERA) to the mound to face D’backs ace Zac Gallen (2-1, 4.96 ERA).

Wheeler has been strong in the playoffs for the Phillies, allowing just five earned runs across 19 innings while racking up 26 strikeouts. Overall, Wheeler has a 2.63 ERA in nine postseason starts.

Gallen, who grew up in South Jersey and pitched for Bishop Eustace, allowed three homers and five runs in the D’backs Game 1 loss against the Phillies. He also gave up two runs in 5⅔ innings in a Diamondbacks’ loss to the Phillies on May 24.

Pregame options include TBS, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and WIP

On Friday, Phillies Pregame Live will air at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro, Jr. They’ll return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

TBS has its own pregame coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hosting the network’s studio coverage is veteran broadcaster Ernie Johnson. Joining him will be former Phillies star Jimmy Rollins, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, and three-time All-Star Curtis Granderson.

WIP will also offer pre- and postgame coverage, hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Full Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS playoff schedule

Here is the complete NLCS schedule for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks. Times are Eastern:

Full Rangers-Astros ALCS playoff schedule

The Astros lead the series 3-2

Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0 Game 2: Rangers 5. Astros 4 Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5 Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3 Game 5: Astros 5, Rangers 4 Game 6: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 8:03 p.m. (FS1) Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 8:03 p.m. (Fox or FS1)*

2023 World Series

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 27, TBD (Fox) Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD (Fox) Game 3: Monday, Oct. 30, TBD (Fox) Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 31, TBD (Fox) Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 1, TBD (Fox)* Game 6: Friday, Nov. 3, TBD (Fox)* Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD (Fox)*

* If necessary