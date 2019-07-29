On Thursday, Aug. 8, the first game of the Phillies’ series against the Giants at Oracle Park will air exclusively on YouTube at 9:45 p.m. as part of a new deal this season between Google and Major League Baseball. It will be the Phillies’ second appearance on YouTube this season; earlier this month, the team’s 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers drew “more than 200,000 concurrent viewers at its peak,” according to Google.