Skip Bayless is taking a page out of Stephen A. Smith’s playbook
Have you missed Skip Bayless? The outspoken Cowboys fan is returning to FS1 in a couple of weeks with a new rotation of co-hosts to yell at.
Stephen A. Smith has seen ratings on First Take grow over the past year after swapping out Max Kellerman with a cadre of opposing voices that includes Kendrick Perkins, former Sixer JJ Redick, and longtime sports talker Chris Russo.
It looks like Skip Bayless wants to mimic his former colleague’s success over on FS1.
Instead of finding one replacement for former cohost Shannon Sharpe, Bayless is using a rotating team that will include former NFL star Richard Sherman, former ESPN analyst Rachel Nichols, and rapper Lil Wayne, according to Bayless and reports from the New York Post and Sports Business Daily.
Yes, you read that correctly. Lil Wayne, New Orleans hip-hop mogul whose given name is Dwayne Michael Carter, is going to argue with Bayless about sports on television, appearing at least once a week.
“He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn’t yell or scream, but he does get emotional,” Bayless said on his podcast last week. “And you hang on his every word because trust me he has thought through every single word.”
Sherman’s appearances will mostly come during football season, according to the Post’s Andrew Marchand, and he’ll continue his main gig as an analyst on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football. He’ll be in Philadelphia in a couple of weeks to cover the Eagles final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, which will stream on Amazon (and air locally on Fox 29).
The most interesting addition is Nichols, the former ESPN analyst who was dropped by the network in 2021 after a private conversation with her agent was leaked by an unidentified ESPN staffer. Post-ESPN, Nichols has landed a few gigs, including a role as a sports anchor on CNN and host at Showtime. The first interview on her new Showtime series, Headliners, was with Sixers star Joel Embiid in April, where he revealed the Sixers haven’t always been happy with all his trolling.
Other names reportedly in consideration for the rotation are former ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson, who was laid off last month, and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, who remains off both the NFL Network and ESPN following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a Marriott staffer at the Super Bowl. Irvin has vocally denied wrongdoing.
Undisputed, which has been off the air since Sharpe bowed out in June, is scheduled to return on August 28.
As for Sharpe, there’s been chatter about him appearing on ESPN’s First Take — Smith said last month “talks are serious” — but nothing has been announced publicly.
Quick hits
NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy, matched Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter with a terrific broadcast. McCarthy also delivered pitch-perfect commentary on the Baltimore Orioles decision to suspend announcer Kevin Brown.
Mike Greenberg is out, and Malika Andrews is in. Andrews, the host of NBA Today, will now also host ESPN’s NBA pregame show NBA Countdown this season, according to the New York Post. It’s just the latest change to ESPN’s NBA coverage, which will now feature Mike Breen, former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, and Doris Burke calling the NBA Finals after Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson were laid off. ESPN still hasn’t announced a replacement on NBA Countdown for Jalen Rose, who was also laid off as part of wider cutbacks at Disney.
Longtime Eagles announcer Merrill Reese will return to the booth this weekend on 94.1 WIP, the start of his 47th season calling the Birds. But for now, here’s a video of him saying it was “sus” he couldn’t find a Merrill Reese kelly green Eagles jersey.
Speaking of great videos, ESPN captured some terrific footage of referee Clarence Armstrong jawing with just about everyone during a recent broadcast of the Basketball Tournament. Armstrong — a Chichester High grad — averaged double digits and 5+ assists a game in his final two years at Drexel, according to Inquirer columnist Mike Jensen “You can’t out trash-talk a Delco guy,” Jensen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Armstrong also said in a 2015 interview he was “horrible towards referees” during his time on the court. How times have changed.