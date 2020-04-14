It’s Giving Tuesday, and Philly groups could use your support. Whether you want to help the hungry, help newcomers to this city, or give to another deserving group, there are many options to choose from.

We’ve compiled a list of some good local places to start. But there is no shortage of charities across the city and the country working to help those who need it. Choosing one — or a few — to support may take some thought. A good place to start is Charity Navigator, which evaluates nonprofits and recommends credible organizations.

Here are Philly-area causes to consider:

Help the hungry

Help vulnerable groups

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging : The PCA is the Philadelphia area’s official agency on aging and is working to assist elderly Philadelphians during the coronavirus pandemic through efforts such as the Rodney D. Williams Philadelphia Fund for Seniors and the Emergency Fund for Older Philadelphians.

Project HOME works to “empower adults, children, and families to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, to alleviate the underlying causes of poverty, and to enable all of us to attain our fullest potential as individuals and as members of the broader society.”

Project SAFE : Founded in Philly in 2004, Project SAFE works to provide “women and femme-centered services with a focus on women working and living in the street economies in Kensington,” the group says online.

The Salvation Army : The Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Division of the Salvation Army works to support at-risk groups such as children, vulnerable adults, and other “hurting people throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware,” the group says online.

Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia helps build housing for those who need it; to date, the group has built 240 homes and repaired nearly 700 in Philly. This year, the group is trying to reach 250 donors in 24 hours, after which, a group of anonymous donors has pledged $10,000 in additional funding.

One Warm Coat provides free coats to children and adults who need them.

Help new Philadelphians

Help people affected by gun violence

Moms Bonded By Grief helps support kids who have lost parents due to gun violence. The group accepts donations at 1920 S. 20th St., Phila, PA 19145 or cash app $MBBG2017

The Donte Wylie Foundation works to provide “a safe space for survivors of violence, individuals who caused harm, and community members to collectively heal and explore workable solutions to reduce gun violence.” Donate via the group’s website or through The Donte Wylie Foundation, P.O. Box 20130, Philadelphia PA, 19145

Help support youth

Help support families with young children

The Philadelphia Doula Co-op Access Fund helps by “reducing the cost of either birth support or postpartum support services.”

LifeCycle WomenCare’s birth services fund helps the group provide free or subsidized care for women in need, including birth and breastfeeding support.

The Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank “believes all of us: babies, children and adults deserve to be clean and dry.” The group distributes diapers to homeless shelters, food pantries, family service agencies and faith based organizations.

If you can’t donate money

Can’t afford to give money this year? You can volunteer your time, or donate goods to one of these groups.