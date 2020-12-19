Sure, we’re not doing the big family gathering, where everyone sits around and creates a snowstorm of ripped wrapping paper. But this couldn’t be a better year to send someone a small token to let them know you love them.

Our experts have come up with fantastic gift picks for pretty much anyone you could be shopping for. We’ve broken down the individual gift guides by category, below:

For the coziest clothes

» READ MORE: The 9 best places in Philly to buy cozy (and stylish) sweaters, sweats, joggers and more.

This Stellapop cropped sweater is available for $160 at Vagabond.
photo courtesy of Vagabond
For Philly foodie fans

» READ MORE: The most Philly food gifts you can send nationwide

You can order an pack of sandwiches from John's Roast Pork to ship nationwide for $109 for a 4-pack and $179-$189 for an 8-pack.
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
For cocktail (and mocktail) lovers

  • The perfect gift for someone who wants a fancy at-home happy hour. We found seven of the best cocktail kits in the city for making a perfectly mixed drink possible at home. From margaritas to hot toddies and yes, even mocktails, this is a list of pristine imbibables. (We have expert tips for how to properly mix a good drink at home, too, for the budding mixologist.) And, sure, it’s not cocktails, but a Wawa beer kit gets an honorary place on our list, too.

» READ MORE: Gift guide: Where to buy the best cocktail and mocktail kits

Hot toddy? Yes, please. You can get this kit from Walnut Street Cafe for $30.
Lexy Pierce
For whisky lovers

» READ MORE: 16 great whiskeys for a sip of holiday cheer

Drink local. The Scorpiones Whiskey from Philly distillre Manatawny Still Works, Scorpiones Whiskey is one of Craig's picks, and you can pick up a bottle for $35.
ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ
For music lovers

  • We all need a living room dance party right now. Good news: Nobody is watching (unless you still have that Zoom meeting open). Give the gift of a soulful groove to connect to. Here are music critic Dan DeLuca’s music and music-related gift ideas — from Mariah Carey’s new memoir to Tierra Whack shoelaces and Low Cut Connie yarmulkes.

» READ MORE: These are the music gifts your friends will love

Philly rapper Tierra Whack is selling “I was adopted by Tierra Whack” shoelaces ($10) and tote bags ($20), along with “Whack” tees and sweatshirts ($20-$50).
TNS
For people who like it spicy

  • Want to help keep a friend warm this winter? We’ve found the 10 best locally made hot sauces for every level of pain tolerance for the chilihead in your life. Whether you’re looking for something with a smooth heat or are in more of a daredevil burn-your-face-off mood, this is a gift guaranteed to keep someone warm for when the weather gets cold.

» READ MORE: The 10 best Philly-area hot sauces, if you can handle them

This is one way to counter cold weather. Fraktured comes from seed-to-sauce operation run out of Goshenhoppen Run Farm in Montgomery County, and is only $8 a bottle.
KRISTON JAE BETHEL / For the Inquirer
For home cooks

» READ MORE: These 21 cookbooks make perfect holiday gifts this year

To cook this year. Jamila's cookbook picks include recipes passed down from grandmothers in Bibi's Kitchen, the warming the Indian food of Chaat ($32.59), and the soul of Black cooking in America in The Rise ($35).
handout
For book lovers

» READ MORE: These are the big books this holiday season, to read or give

Megan Rapinoe's new book is a definite score.
(Penguin Press)
» READ MORE: How to do everything better right now: A collection of our most useful stories