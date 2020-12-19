Sure, we’re not doing the big family gathering, where everyone sits around and creates a snowstorm of ripped wrapping paper. But this couldn’t be a better year to send someone a small token to let them know you love them.
Our experts have come up with fantastic gift picks for pretty much anyone you could be shopping for. We’ve broken down the individual gift guides by category, below:
- Yeah, it’s cold, but that’s not the only reason why it feels like a good time to wrap ourselves in the softest, coziest sweaters, sweats and knits. Fashion and beauty writer Elizabeth Wellington has found the best local spots to buy for comfort, and they’re pieces that you’ll want to leave the house in, once the pandemic, and our hibernation, subsides. Plus, you’re supporting local businesses, which should also make you feel warm inside.
- If you want to send a taste of Philly across the country, you can. Yes, even cheesesteaks. Grace Dickinson found the Phillyest food gifts, from Lore’s chocolates to La Colombe to some yummy DiBruno classics, that ship across the U.S. You can even send a little chocolate LOVE sculpture to friends who need a bit of sweetness as we ride out the rest of 2020. And if you don’t need to ship, we’ve got a list of food gifts you can only get in Philly, as well as some local cheese ornaments that look good enough to eat.
- The perfect gift for someone who wants a fancy at-home happy hour. We found seven of the best cocktail kits in the city for making a perfectly mixed drink possible at home. From margaritas to hot toddies and yes, even mocktails, this is a list of pristine imbibables. (We have expert tips for how to properly mix a good drink at home, too, for the budding mixologist.) And, sure, it’s not cocktails, but a Wawa beer kit gets an honorary place on our list, too.
- Whether you’re thirsty for something local or more unusual, Craig LaBan has picked 16 of the best brown boozes for every price range. Excuse us while we go and fact check each of his choices.
- We all need a living room dance party right now. Good news: Nobody is watching (unless you still have that Zoom meeting open). Give the gift of a soulful groove to connect to. Here are music critic Dan DeLuca’s music and music-related gift ideas — from Mariah Carey’s new memoir to Tierra Whack shoelaces and Low Cut Connie yarmulkes.
- Want to help keep a friend warm this winter? We’ve found the 10 best locally made hot sauces for every level of pain tolerance for the chilihead in your life. Whether you’re looking for something with a smooth heat or are in more of a daredevil burn-your-face-off mood, this is a gift guaranteed to keep someone warm for when the weather gets cold.
- Fair enough: A lot of us are in a cooking rut after a year cooking at home. Food editor Jamila Robinson has some fresh inspiration in her cookbook list that will do more than feed us well, they will help us connect with our kitchens, our families and ourselves.
- This might be the winter to curl up with a good book, or a stack of them. We’ve rounded up 15 of the best reads, including memoirs, fiction, non-fiction and more. Want to pick em up? We have a list of the best local independent bookstores across the Philly, the suburbs and New Jersey.