The best cheesesteaks in Philly

You can’t say the phrase “best cheesesteak in Philly” without striking up a serious debate. So, we aren’t picking a favorite. Instead, we’re picking 13 in our guide to the best cheesesteaks in Philly, so you can make that decision on your own. On the best list? Here’s a peek:

John’s Roast Pork. John’s is the rare treasure that does several specialties at the highest level. In fact, the Bucci family has long made some of the best cheesesteaks and roast pork sandwiches in the city, all wrapped up inside a crusty Carangi’s roll. What to order? You can’t miss with the classic flow of American with onions. But we also love the sharp provolone and spinach for its South Philly swagger. Bonus: The popular spot just got a major renovation and has even more outdoor seating.📍14 Snyder Ave., 🌐 johnsroastpork.com, 📷 @johnsroastpork

Mike’s BBQ. Nothing at this East Passyunk barbecue spot certifies owner Mike Strauss’ status as a uniquely Philadelphian pitmaster quite like his brisket cheesesteak. He uses all the trappings of the South Philly classic: seeded rolls, caramelized diced onions, and a creamy house Whiz made from Cooper Sharp (the lesser-known American cheese with century-old Philly roots). It’s the brisket, though, that gives this sandwich magnetic powers. A high-grade slab of beef is cured for a couple of days, then smoked over wood for up to 14 hours.📍1703 S. 11th St., 🌐 mikesbbqphilly.com, 📷 @mikesbbq_215

Max’s Steaks. The world got wind of Max’s Steaks after its feature in Creed, but Philadelphia has long-known what this iconic North Philly steak corner is all about: hefty 22-inchers stuffed with 1.5 pounds of gristle-free sirloin. Add sweet peppers and onions to your cheesesteak, and order a slushy of “Philly’s biggest cocktail” from the Eagle Bar next door for the full experience.📍3653 Germantown Ave., 🌐 maxsteaks.com, 📷 @maxsteaks

Here’s our full guide to the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia.

Spring toolkit

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🖼️ Art-ish at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (Art / in-person / community) You’ve never experienced the art museum quite like this. Don’t miss a night of dancing, drinks, live performances and, of course, great art at the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Art-ish party. Make memories in the 360-degree photo booth and then try wine and whisky tastings from local vendors. ($55-$75, March 26, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

The most popular cheesesteaks in Philly

So, you have the best and then you have the most popular (which, somehow don’t always overlap).

Philly’s most famous cheesesteaks include staples that have been serving the masses for generations. We’re talking Pat’s, Geno’s, Jim’s, and a few more beloved local cheesesteak spots. Your cheesesteak bucket list isn’t complete until you’ve tried them all.

Here’s our guide to the most popular cheesesteaks in Philly.

There are many ways to support the people of Ukraine, and many Philly-area businesses are donating a portion of their profits to groups working to help those who need it.

At Walter Pine Flower Studio, you can support the people of Ukraine by purchasing its Flowers for Ukraine arrangement, which is blue and yellow to match the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Proceeds benefit the Voices of Children Charitable Foundation.

I know it’s National Cheesesteak Day, but hoagies hold a very special place in Philly’s heart, too. You can show off your hoagie love (and vote for your favorite local hoagie spot) by filling out the Inquirer’s hoagie bracket.

