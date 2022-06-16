The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

On the to-do list this week: Father’s Day is this Sunday, so it’s time to celebrate a dad, grandfather, or father figure in your life. Plan a nice weekend for them, whether that’s a visit to a brewery, a hike, or a trip to their favorite restaurant.

On my personal to-do list: I’m heading out for a walk at Ridley Creek State Park.

— Jillian Wilson

Celebrate Father’s Day

Whomever you’re honoring, there are many ways to celebrate Father’s Day throughout Philadelphia. You can eat, drink, explore — or do whatever your loved wants throughout the holiday weekend. Here are some ideas for Father’s Day celebrations:

🍻 Visit a craft brewery

🥾 Go for a hike to a waterfall

🍖 Order a barbecue feast

🌲 Take a trip to the Poconos

☀️ Head to an outdoor restaurant for a celebratory meal

🏀 Buy him some Sixers gear

Summer toolkit

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🎉 Johnson House Juneteenth Festival (Juneteenth / kid-friendly) Johnson House, a National Historic Landmark and a stop on the Underground Railroad, hosts its 16th-annual Juneteenth Festival on June 18. Bring the entire family for a day of music, games, panel discussions, historic reenactments, and more. (Free, June 18, noon-6 p.m., 6306 Germantown Ave., johnsonhouse.org)

🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

Our summer outdoor movie guide

Outdoor movie nights are a quintessential summer-in-the-city tradition, and they’re back for summer 2022.

You can head to the Schuylkill Banks for free screenings of movies like Moonrise Kingdom, Star Wars: A New Hope, Dazed and Confused, and more, Dilworth Park for screenings like Cruella, In the Heights, and more, and Clark Park for Summer of Soul, West Side Story, and more. Best of all? Most outdoor movie nights are completely free to attend.

Tip: Schuylkill Banks’ popular outdoor movie nights kick off tonight at the river by the Walnut Street Bridge.

Here’s where to see outdoor movies in Philly this summer.

🤓 A good thing to know

Juneteenth is this coming Sunday, June 19. This year, it’s observed on June 20. From banks to liquor stores to grocery stores to the post office, here’s what’s open and closed on Juneteenth in the Philadelphia region.

