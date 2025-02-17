Bring on v3.0 | Scene Through the Lens

I missed out of our coverage of the Super Bowl parade (Something previously scheduled. Who woulda guessed? Sigh.) but my photo colleagues were all over the city’s victory party.

David Maialetti and Jessica Griffin got fans decked out showing off their style.

Monica Herndon, Charles Fox, Tyger Williams, and Steven M. Falk captured players celebrating with fans.

All of the above, plus Elizabeth Robertson, Yong Kim, Joe Lamberti, and Alejandro A. Alvarez combined for a gallery of the whole shebang/kit and caboodle with 58 photos of the Feb. 14 parade.

And as long as I’m naming names, everything was edited by Danese Kenon, Frank Wiese andJasmine Goldband, while Gabe Coffey got the team talking on video.

Astrid Rodrigues edited videos all week, from during the game where Lauren Schneiderman was at Ray’s Happy Birthday bar in South Philly and Jenna Miller was both under Broad Street in the subway, and high above it with a timelapse as fans took over after the win.

Finally, the only other visuals staffer not on the streets in Philly (besides me) was Jose F. Moreno - who is still at BayCare Park in Clearwater, Florida getting the Phillies at Spring Training.

