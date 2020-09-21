The surprise winner in S.C., former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife Jill made a last-minute stop in Philadelphia March 10 at the National Constitution Center, after he swept four primaries and cancelling his election-night rally in Cleveland due to the coronavirus. There were no cheering supporters, no public audience at all — just media and staffers and some volunteers . It was a strange way to mark the day it became clear Biden would win the Democratic nomination. He would go on to spend the next few months in Delaware, following social distancing guidelines with all early campaign events, fundraisers and more, taking place virtually from his home in Wilmington.