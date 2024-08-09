After a week of campaigning, Harris and Trump to focus their attentions on the Southwest and Northwest

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign will keep its attention focused on the Southwest Saturday, while former President Donald Trump’s campaign will remain in the Northwest.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are scheduled to appear at a campaign event in Las Vegas Saturday, marking the latest event in a weeklong push in battleground states around the country. Timing and location information had not yet been publicly announced early Friday afternoon.

As with other recent Harris rallies, the Las Vegas event will also feature a musical performance — this time from Harlem native DJ D-Nice. The Harris-Walz campaign has recently featured music acts at their rallies, including Megan Thee Stallion and Bon Iver.

The Saturday rally follows a planned Friday event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Harris and Walz kicked off their week of campaigning in Philadelphia, which served as their first public event together following the announcement of the Minnesota governor’s inclusion on the ticket. They later appeared in Michigan and Wisconsin, but postponed planned events in Georgia and North Carolina due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby.

Trump, meanwhile, is slated to hold a rally Friday in Bozeman, Mont., to support Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy. Trump will remain in the Northwest Saturday for a private fundraiser in Jackson Hole, Wyo., according to Wyoming Public Radio.

The Trump campaign currently has no other publicly scheduled events listed on its events calendar. On Thursday, Trump told reporters at a news conference that he plans to keep his campaign event schedule sparse in the coming days, and it will remain that way through the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 22.

“President Trump has a robust travel schedule — consisting of rallies, messaging events, and fundraisers in the next week. He has held more campaign events than [Harris] and Walz combined,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told CNBC.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), however, had a fairly active week, making appearances in the same battleground states as the Harris-Walz campaign. Locally, he stopped at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia hours before Harris and Walz appeared at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia Tuesday.

The Trump campaign had not announced additional appearances for Vance early Friday afternoon.