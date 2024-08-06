After Philly events, Wisconsin and Michigan are next up for presidential campaign visits

Following stops in Philadelphia Tuesday, the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will turn their attention to the Midwest.

On Wednesday, Harris is slated to appear in Eau Claire, Wis., for a campaign event with her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Set to take place Wednesday afternoon, the stop is scheduled to feature an appearance from Grammy-winning indie folk band Bon Iver, which was founded by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon.

The Eau Claire stop will be one of several this week for Harris and Walz as part of a battleground state tour that the campaign announced late last week. The pair’s Tuesday stop in Philadelphia marks the beginning of that tour, as well as the first event in which Harris is slated to appear alongside Walz publicly since announcing him as the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate.

Harris’ selection of Walz dashed the hopes of supporters of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who hoped to see a Harris-Shapiro ticket. Shapiro had been considered a front-runner for the position, but ultimately was not selected, with sources telling The Inquirer that Shapiro’s ambition and career aspirations ultimately worked against him.

Following their stop in Wisconsin, Harris and Walz are scheduled to appear in Detroit Wednesday night.

Trump’s vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), meanwhile, will follow a similar schedule, trailing Harris and Walz to several battleground states this week on the same days as the Harris campaign, Politico reports. With Harris slated to appear Tuesday evening at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Vance stopped by the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

That strategy continues Wednesday, with Vance also appearing in Eau Claire, and later in Shelby Township, Mich., a northern suburb of Detroit.

Vance’s Michigan event, however, will not be open to the public, according to Detroit’s Fox 2.

Harris previously was scheduled to stop in Georgia Friday, but that event has since been postponed due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby.

Trump, meanwhile, has one rally listed on his campaign’s event webpage this week, slated for for Friday in Bozeman, Montana.