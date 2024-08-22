Donald Trump unloads unhinged attack on Josh Shapiro; Kamala Harris to speak at DNC tonight
As the Democratic National Convention wraps up today in Chicago, Donald Trump will be visiting the border.
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak tonight at the Democratic National Convention. Here's how to watch and stream.
Former President Donald Trump will be campaigning in Arizona today after attacking Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who delivered a short but energizing speech Wednesday night.
New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim reflected on cleaning the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection: "All of us are caretakers"
A Montco Republican who was "swatted" after supporting Harris is featured in DNC video
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak about the "path forward" in a speech Friday.
Trump calls Shapiro an 'overrated Jewish governor' in social media attack
In a midnight post on his Truth Social network, former President Donald Trump attacked Josh Shapiro and appeared to mock his faith following the Pennsylvania governor’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday.
Referring to him as a “highly overrated Jewish Governor,” Trump claimed Shapiro “has done nothing for Israel” and called his speech “really bad and poorly delivered.” Trump also claimed baselessly Harris “hates Israel” and that he’s done more for Israel “than any person.”
Kamala Harris takes center stage at the DNC tonight
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the spotlight at the Democratic National Convention tonight, officially accepting the party’s presidential nomination one month after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.
It will be the most important speech of Harris’ political career, an opportunity to tell her story to upward of 20 million people watching at home. Polling shows most voters remain unfamiliar with her political career and her vision for the country, thanks in part to her sudden ascent to the front of the Democratic ticket months ahead of the election.
Josh Shapiro has been everywhere at the DNC
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro campaigned around the country this week without ever leaving the Windy City.
On Wednesday morning, he got a standing ovation from a group of bleary-eyed New Hampshire delegates, a crowd that’s familiar with vetting potential presidential candidates.
Trump traveling to Arizona Thursday to visit the border
Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), will turn their attention to immigration policy Thursday. Trump will appear in Cochise County, Ariz., where he will visit the U.S. southern border late Thursday morning, his campaign said.
Vance will also speak about immigration and border security at his own campaign event in Valdosta, Ga.
Tim Walz offers himself as an everyman, while Bill Clinton goes after Donald Trump's age
For years, Republicans have caricatured Democrats as coastal elites who have little in common with ordinary Americans.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' running mate, tried to use his biography as a hunter, teacher, football coach and national guardsman from the Midwest to disarm those attacks, which Republicans in the past have wielded with merciless efficiency.