Donald Trump unloads unhinged attack on Josh Shapiro; Kamala Harris to speak at DNC tonight

Trump calls Shapiro an 'overrated Jewish governor' in social media attack

In a midnight post on his Truth Social network, former President Donald Trump attacked Josh Shapiro and appeared to mock his faith following the Pennsylvania governor’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday.

Referring to him as a “highly overrated Jewish Governor,” Trump claimed Shapiro “has done nothing for Israel” and called his speech “really bad and poorly delivered.” Trump also claimed baselessly Harris “hates Israel” and that he’s done more for Israel “than any person.”