Philly rally kicks off battleground-state tour for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz; Harris campaign trolls Trump over Philly crowd sizes

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made his debut as the Democratic candidate for vice president Tuesday night at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, receiving a raucous reception with thousands of attendees wearing light-up bracelets like they were at a Taylor Swift concert.

“Minnesota’s strength comes from our values — our commitment to working together, to seeing past our differences, to always being willing to lend a helping hand,” said Walz, a former teacher. “Those are the same values I learned on the family farm and tried to instill in my students. I took it to Congress and to the State Capitol, and now, Vice President Harris and I are running to take those very values to the White House.”