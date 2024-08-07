Philly rally kicks off battleground-state tour for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz; Harris campaign trolls Trump over Philly crowd sizes
Harris and Walz will campaign in Wisconsin and Michigan today. So will JD Vance, while Donald Trump has no public events announced.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly named running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, held their first joint rally Tuesday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.
In selecting Walz as her vice presidential nominee, Harris passed over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a decision impacted by personal and political factors. Still, Shapiro gave a rousing speech at the Philly rally.
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance also campaigned in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Both the Harris and Trump campaigns have more stops scheduled in battleground states.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made his debut as Kamala Harris’ VP pick at a rally at Temple University
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made his debut as the Democratic candidate for vice president Tuesday night at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, receiving a raucous reception with thousands of attendees wearing light-up bracelets like they were at a Taylor Swift concert.
“Minnesota’s strength comes from our values — our commitment to working together, to seeing past our differences, to always being willing to lend a helping hand,” said Walz, a former teacher. “Those are the same values I learned on the family farm and tried to instill in my students. I took it to Congress and to the State Capitol, and now, Vice President Harris and I are running to take those very values to the White House.”
Harris campaign trolls Trump over Philly crowd sizes
After Philly events, Wisconsin and Michigan are next up for presidential campaign visits
Following stops in Philadelphia Tuesday, the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will turn their attention to the Midwest.
On Wednesday, Harris is slated to appear in Eau Claire, Wis., for a campaign event with her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Set to take place Wednesday afternoon, the stop is scheduled to feature an appearance from Grammy-winning indie folk band Bon Iver, which was founded by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon.
JD Vance attacks Democrats for treatment of Shapiro in first visit to Pa. as Trump’s running mate
In his first visit to Pennsylvania since becoming former President Donald Trump’s running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance argued that Vice President Kamala Harris had bowed to her party’s left wing in choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.
“When given the opportunity she will bend the knee to the most radical elements of her party, that’s exactly what she did here,” Vance told a crowd of Trump supporters Tuesday at the 2300 Arena in South Philly in remarks about the selection of Harris’ running mate.
Inside Harris’ decision to pass over Josh Shapiro as her VP pick
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro arrived on Sunday at the U.S. Naval Observatory, Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, thinking there was a strong chance she would pick him to be her running mate in the presidential race.
But by the time he left his final interview with Harris, Shapiro got the impression she was headed in a different direction, according to a person with knowledge of his experience during the process. Two days later, she tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate.