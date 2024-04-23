Pa. primary election: Voters head to the polls; candidates and races to watch
Polls in Pennsylvania are open until 8 p.m. as voters choose nominees for president, Congress, state row offices, and the state legislature.
Pennsylvania's primary election is Tuesday. While both parties' nominees are set in the marquee presidential and Senate races, voters will also weigh in on a competitive race for attorney general, other row offices, U.S. House, and the state House and Senate.
If you're voting in person, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you still need to return a mail ballot, here's where to drop it off.
Here are five things we're watching in Tuesday's primary election.
Philadelphia 2024 ballot question, explained
Philadelphia voters will see one question on their ballots Tuesday, asking:
Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to require the city to provide for the indemnification and defense of registered community organizations in connection with claims made against them arising directly out of their lawful participation in the city’s zoning variance process?
Polls now open across Pennsylvania
It's election day in Pennsylvania, with voters set to decide on their nominees for attorney general and other row offices, as well as some contested races for U.S. house and state seats.
Polls opened in Philadelphia and across the commonwealth at 7 a.m. and won't close until 8 p.m. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you'll be permitted to vote.
Democrats again dominate mail-ballot requests
Pennsylvania had approved mail and absentee ballots for about 10% of the state’s registered voters as of Monday, according to election officials at the State Department.
About half of the approved ballots had been returned and submitted to the state by Monday, it said.
Five things we’re watching for in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary
The presidential primary election winners in Pennsylvania may be a foregone conclusion but there are still plenty of other storylines to watch for on Tuesday.
What turnout looks like in the state, how voters in different geographic areas turnout relative to past years, and whether voters sit out of the presidential election could offer clues for both parties in a critical swing state ahead of November.
Democrats’ registration numbers slip in Pa., Philly
Democrats hold a registration lead across the state, however their numbers have dropped about 5%, compared with those for the 2020 presidential primary.
Republican registrations have increased about 5% since 2020 — and about 10% since 2016. But Democrats still hold about a 53-47 advantage — 3.9 million to 3.5 million — according to figures from the Pennsylvania State Department.
Weather will be primarily favorable
Primary day is getting off to a chilly start — the National Weather Service posted frost advisories across much of Pennsylvania — but nothing in the forecasts should discourage people from voting.
Most of the state will have sun between the times the polls open and when they close at 8 p.m., right around the times of sunset and the rising of the full moon.
What’s open and closed in and around Philly for the primary election: Trash pickup, mail, grocery stores, and more
Pennsylvania’s primary election is upon us, and although some businesses adjust their hours to allow employees opportunities to vote, it is not recognized as a federal holiday — meaning most, if not all, establishments will be open during their regular business hours.
All polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. There is mail delivery and banks will be open.
Pennsylvania primary election voters guide
Primary elections are held to determine who will represent each political party in the general election. Pennsylvania holds closed primaries, meaning that only members of a political party can vote in its primary.
Pennsylvanians will select their parties’ nominees for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state House and Senate, state attorney general, and other state row offices. These primaries will set up November matchups, which could tip the balance of power in both Harrisburg and Washington.
