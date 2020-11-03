Even now a case brought by the state Republican Party remains before the U.S. Supreme Court, as the GOP seeks to reverse the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision that mail ballots can be received until 5 p.m. Friday (instead of 8 p.m. Tuesday). Ballots arriving under that new deadline will be kept and counted separately from earlier ballots. It remains possible that ballots cast in good faith by voters operating under the state court’s deadline could be thrown out after the polls close.