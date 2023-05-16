Philly’s mayoral primary was ‘high stakes’ and perhaps historic, but turnout looks so-so

The most-expensive mayoral primary campaign ever in Philadelphia — and an extraordinarily competitive race among several Democratic candidates — could end up making electoral history. Evidently, however, it won’t be for voter turnout.

On what turned out to be a splendid May day, between 25% and 30% of the city’s registered voters had cast ballots in-person or by mail, according to estimates by the turnout-tracking service, sixtysixwards.com.

“It’s not great,” said Patrick Christmas, chief policy officer for the Committee of Seventy, the election watchdog group. “But that’s pretty consistent with other primaries.”

This one, however, was different from the others in several significant ways. “It’s a high-stakes election for the city,” he added.

Advertisement

That, it was, and for the most part Tuesday was trouble-free, Christmas said — although some polling-place switches clearly angered and confused some voters.

Not surprisingly, voters appeared divided among the front-runners in the mayor’s race — former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and former Councilmembers Allan Domb, Helen Gym, and Cherelle Parker. ShopRite franchise owner Jeff Brown wasn’t far from the front-runners.

In a city where Democrats hold a 7-1 registration advantage, Republican David Oh won his party’s nomination unopposed.

Among voters’ primary concerns was public safety. For a third consecutive year, Philadelphia is experiencing historic levels of gun crimes that claimed an unprecedented numbers of lives.

“I’m tired of kids getting killed,” said Abdul Raheem, 51, a drug-and-alcohol counselor who was voting in Frankford. He said that he was torn between Domb and Rhynhart, who along with Gym and Parker was vying to become the city’s first female mayor.

» READ MORE: For Philly voters, crime was a big reason behind their choices for mayor

“Crime is the most important thing that has me scared today,” said Stephanie Clark, 62, after voting at the Charles Durham Free Library in Mantua. “I’m scared to go to the store. You don’t know if you’re going to get shot.”

Clark said she voted for Parker for mayor because she wants to hire more police and because she “seems like a very strong, stern woman who stands her ground.”

For the $30 million spent and the drama associated with what was at times a contentious campaign, the nominee could end up winning with fewer than 100,000 votes, which would be the lowest total for a mayoral primary victor since at least the 1970s, according to an Inquirer analysis.

» READ MORE: The competitive race likely will mean a low vote total for the winner

As in Philadelphia, the Democratic commissioners race in Montgomery County — the state’s third-largest and likely to play a major role in the 2024 presidential campaign — drew a crowded field of five candidates.

However at late morning, one of the more-populous precincts in Upper Merion Township wasn’t a bad place to get some reading done, as not a single voter was in line. “Despite the most beautiful day,” said Democratic committee person Joan McAndrew, “it’s very light.”

By contrast, turnout was reported brisk in the bankrupt city of Chester, where embattled Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland was confronting a challenge from two rivals. And elsewhere in Delaware County, in Upper Darby Township, a special election between Democrat Heather Boyd and Republican Katie Ford would decide whether Democrats retained their one-vote majority.

However, the Philadelphia mayoralty race dominated the marquee, and a big topic of discussion among election workers was the turnout.

Inside West Philadelphia High School late Tuesday, the after-work rush was absent. Election workers described the day as slow, especially for a high-stakes mayoral election.

”The crowd is not what we expected,” said Jason Custis, a judge of elections, as he surveyed the mostly empty room. “It’s been dead.”

Conventional wisdom held that low turnout would benefit Gym and potentially Parker, who both have high-performing wards in their corners.

Ryan Boyer, who leads the laborers union and the Building Trades and Construction Council, said he was confident Parker would pull it out because her base — Black women over 50 — are the most reliable voters in Democratic politics.

“We have the best candidate. Our voters are the most reliable,” Boyer said. “We believe that will show through.”

Some voters in Philadelphia’s municipal primary awoke to learn their polling places had been relocated — in at least one instance, with little official notice. It was unclear if any votes were lost as a result.

“We did have a handful of last-minute polling place moves,” said Nick Custodio, a spokesperson for the city commissioners.

In North Philadelphia, a late change in polling locations touched off confusion among voters, a rash of finger-pointing, and a brief standoff Tuesday between poll workers and the city officials charged with overseeing the election.

City attorneys said that poll workers at the 16th Ward, 18th Division unilaterally decided to move voting machines from their designated polling location to a new locale Tuesday morning and threatened to shut down the site when elections officials arrived to move the machines back.

The impasse resulted in an unspecified number of voters either being forced to vote provisionally or being turned away from the polls between 7 a.m. and roughly 12:30 p.m., poll workers and voters said.

With the top candidates clustered in preelection polling, and turnout likely to have been so-so, even a few lost votes could be crucial.

Mustafa Rashed, a political consultant uninvolved in any of the campaigns, guessed the winning percentage could be as low as 25% of the vote. That would be in the range of 65,000 to 80,000 votes, assuming turnout ends up in the high 200,000s or low 300,000s.

If the total number of votes the nominee gets falls below 100,000 — a real possibility — that would be the lowest winning raw vote total since at least the 1970s and would represent less than 10% of all registered voters.

By contrast, over 625,000 Philadelphians — 70% of registered voters — cast ballots in the 1983 mayoral primary between W. Wilson Goode, who would become the city’s first Black mayor, and former Mayor Frank L. Rizzo, a popular but polarizing figure.

“What makes people vote is either you really love someone or you really hate someone,” said Neil Oxman, a veteran political consultant. “Rizzo was the bogeyman, and Wilson Goode was portrayed as a giant so you had a gigantic turnout.”

One person who did turn out Tuesday in Philadelphia was Nazli Cem, a 33-year-old animator from Turkey who became a citizen two months ago and cast her first vote in the United States, casting a ballot for Gym.

She teared up after she left her polling place in Kensington.

“I think voting is very important and it literally changes your life. It’s a statement about how you want to live. I don’t want the U.S. to become Turkey.”

Ryan W. Briggs, Sean Collins Walsh, Zoe Greenberg, Lynette Hazelton, Jeff Gammage, Kristen A. Graham, Jonathan Lai, Andrew Seidman, Julia Terruso, and Aubrey Whelan contributed to this article.