Joe Biden will campaign in Erie on Saturday, making his latest swing through parts of Pennsylvania that shunned Democrats four years ago while President Donald Trump remains at the White House after contracting the coronavirus.
Erie County was one of three Pennsylvania counties that backed President Barack Obama before swinging to Trump, breaking from its Democratic roots. Ever since then, the county has been a symbol of the dramatic shift that powered Trump to victory. It’s now seen as one of the most important swing counties in one of the most important swing states.
“However Erie County goes, I think Pennsylvania is going to go,” said State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, a Democrat who represents part of the county. Bizzarro said he’s “confident” Biden will win it back.
“If Biden takes back Erie County, that’s a sign that he’s winning Pennsylvania,” said Mark Holman, a longtime aide to former Gov. Tom Ridge, who grew up in Erie and represented the county in Congress. Ridge, a Republican, has endorsed Biden.
Trump, who had raised the prospect of returning to Pennsylvania as early as Sunday even though he may still be contagious, is instead expected to rally hundreds of supporters outside the White House on Saturday.
Biden continues to hold a steady and sizable lead over Trump in polls of Pennsylvania voters. His trip to Erie comes close on the heels of recent visits to Westmoreland and Cambria Counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Taken together, they are clear attempts to win back the kind of white working class voters who swung strongly to Trump and stunned Democrats.
Erie was one of the most glaring examples. A county that mixes the city of Erie with battleground suburbs and deeply conservative rural areas — much like the state overall — it was long tied to the Democratic Party through the power of labor unions who worked the county’s many manufacturing sites. Obama won the county by almost 20,000 votes in 2012.
But after decades of job losses and manufacturing declines, the county moved sharply to Trump, and he won a narrow 2,000 vote victory. It was one of the biggest vote swings in a state he won by just 44,000 votes, or 0.7%.
Both parties are furiously contesting the county this year.
It’s “five times” the excitement even compared to 2016, said Verel Salmon, chairman of the county Republican Party. “We’re up to around 10,000 lawn signs, not counting yard signs, not counting hundreds of Trump flags.”
They’re evident all around the county.
But so are Biden signs and flags. After being overshadowed — and, many here lament, overlooked — in 2016, the local Democratic Party has made a push to be far more visible and active. In Western Pennsylvania, Erie is one of the few areas where Biden-Harris signs compete with Trump banners for attention.
“In 2016 in Erie County, we caught everybody off guard, but not so this time,” said David Lawrence, who works at the GOP headquarters, helping distribute Trump paraphernalia.
The county Democratic Party has opened offices even in mostly conservative rural parts of the county, where “Farmers for Biden” signs on barns contend with those reading “Farmers for Trump.”
The signs don’t count for votes, but they do signal to Democrats that they’re not alone, said Jim Wertz, the county’s Democratic chair.
“Especially after ’16, when it was hard for people to show their Democratic pride, they didn’t have access to the signs to put in the ground. So people felt really alone," Wertz said. He later added, “signs do motivate voters and in that case in 2016 voters were motivated to be scared and shut in and shut down and feeling like they were alienated from both the [Clinton] campaign and the Democratic Party.”
