Moderating her second debate of the 2020 election cycle is popular MSNBC host Rachel Maddow (who drew some attention ahead of moderating the Democrat’s first debate due to her role as an opinion host). Joining her on the stage will be her MSNBC colleague Andrea Mitchell, NBC News White House correspondent (and Philly native) Kristen Welker, and Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker (a University of Pennsylvania graduate whose eyebrows briefly went viral in 2017).